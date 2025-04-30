Alabama basketball adds Tarleton State forward Keitenn Bristow from portal

Alabama basketball took another step toward filling out next season's roster on Wednesday, as it received a commitment from former Tarleton State forward Keitenn Bristow. The 6-foot-8 wing was named WAC Player of the Year last season, after 11.3 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

Bristow gives the Crimson Tide another lengthy shooter who should also fit into Nate Oats’ blue-collar style of play. Last season, the Holiday, Texas, native shot 32.8% from beyond the arc and 46.1% from the floor. He also led all WAC freshmen, averaging 1.1 steals per game.

Bristow is Alabama’s fourth transfer addition this offseason, following Bucknell center Noah Williamson, Florida State forward Taylor Bol Bowen and Miami guard Jalil Bethea. The Tide also signed a three-man recruiting class that includes Rivals100 forwards Amari Allen, Davion Hannah and London Jemison.

In addition to incoming players, Alabama is bringing back four players from last year’s team, including center Aiden Sherrell as well as guards Latrell Wrightsell Jr., Aden Holloway and Houston Mallette. Meanwhile, starting guard Labaron Philon declared for the NBA Draft but is still eligible to return as long as he withdraws his name by June 15.

Without Philon, the addition of Bristow brings Alabama’s scholarship count to 11, two below the NCAA limit.