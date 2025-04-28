DeBoer responds to report of Alabama transfer exodus had Milroe returned

Heading into last week’s NFL Draft, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero created a bit of buzz by releasing an article featuring anonymous evaluations of this year’s quarterback class from league executives.

Jalen Milroe drew one of the most notable critiques, with one executive claiming that had the former Alabama quarterback returned to the Crimson Tide for the coming season, it would have spurred a mass exodus among the team’s returning skill players.

“He's a 22 mph-on-the-ground guy," an unnamed AFC coordinator was quoted as saying in the article. "He's got a fastball that's not very accurate. He doesn't know when to take it off the ball. We heard out of Alabama all the skill [players] would've transferred if he came back.”

That hypothetical will remain unknown, as Milroe was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks with the No. 92 overall pick in the third round on Friday night.

During an interview with Seattle radio station 93.3 KJR on Monday, Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer was asked about the report concerning Milroe. While the head coach did not totally refute the statements made, he does believe they are a bit overblown.

“I’ve heard that same quote, and I think the word all is used,” DeBoer said. “So whenever absolutes are used like that, I kind of question it right there. Like the words never and always and all, I think that’s a little far-fetched. I don’t think we would have lost all of our receivers for anything.”

DeBoer went on to point out that Alabama had six wide receivers transfer during the winter portal, even with Milroe declaring for the NFL draft. DeBoer also praised Milroe’s personality, stating that he is “someone who works hard to unite people.”

Milroe completed 64.3% of his passes for 2,844 yards and 16 touchdowns with 11 interceptions while also rushing for 726 yards and 20 scores on the ground last season. His passing production fell off toward the end of the season, as he failed to reach the 300-yard mark through the air during each of his final eight games, combining for 1,570 yards and five touchdowns with nine interceptions during that span.

During his radio interview on Monday, DeBoer was asked why he felt his quarterback struggled late in the year and if he thinks Milroe can improve at the next level.

“There’s a lot of things he can work on to improve,” DeBoer said. “Really, there was the three games. You mentioned two of them [Oklahoma and Michigan]. Three of those games were the ones we lost. You know, Tennessee and Michigan at the end and Oklahoma. And you can point to things in each of those games that I guess you could justify. But I think in the end, there’s areas where he can continue to improve.”

DeBoer explained that Alabama used Milroe primarily out of the shotgun in order to keep defenses honest by featuring the quarterback’s dual-threat ability on read-option plays. However, he said Milroe might benefit from adding more pro-style aspects to his game at the next level.

“I think some pocket movement and things like that once he gets out in space and adding the under-center stuff,” DeBoer said. “He does throw the ball down the field extremely well. To me, that would be probably the harder part. He was extremely accurate two years ago, and he did a pretty good job for us last year.”

DeBoer also said Milroe should benefit from having a steady system after undergoing two different offensive coordinators and several new targets over the past two seasons.

“I think some of those progressions and things like that take timing. Really we had just a couple of receivers that were consistent week in and week out for him. Sometimes maybe those guys were in and out of practices as the season went on. So there’s a lot of things that I can say justify, but in the end he knows he just needs to continue to improve, and he’s the guy who’s up for the challenge.”