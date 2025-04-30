Breaking down Alabama's tight end room after the spring transfer window

Alabama did its spring portaling at the tight end position, bringing in Brody Dalton from Troy and Jack Sammarco from West Virginia. The pair of transfer additions address the Tide’s biggest need at the moment, injecting depth into a unit that was decimated by injuries by the end of spring camp.

Alabama saw starters C.J. Dippre and Robbie Ouzts run out of eligibility following the season. From there, returners Josh Cuevas and Danny Lewis Jr., as well as freshman Marshall Pritchett, all dealt with injuries this spring, leaving Jay Lindsey as the only active scholarship tight end option by the end of camp.

The unit should return to health by the start of preseason camp in August. Meanwhile, freshman Kaleb Edwards will join the fold over the summer, along with the two transfer additions. That will give the Tide seven scholarship tight ends for the coming season.

Here’s a look at what each of those options will bring to the offense this fall.