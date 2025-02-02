Alabama to hire Ryan Grubb as new offensive coordinator

Ryan Grubb is finally headed to Alabama. According to a report from the University of Alabama’s collective, the Crimson Tide is hiring Grubb as its next offensive coordinator.

Grubb, a longtime assistant of Kalen DeBoer, was set to follow the head coach to Alabama last year before taking the offensive coordinator job with the Seattle Seahawks last offseason. He was fired after one season in Seattle, with Seahawks head coach Mike McDonald citing philosophical differences as the reason the organization decided to part ways.

Grubb served as DeBoer’s offensive coordinator at Fresno State (2020-21) and Washington (2022-23). Grubb also worked under DeBoer at Sioux Falls, serving as a run-game coordinator as well as an offensive line coach. The two also worked together at Eastern Michigan from 2014-2016 when DeBoer served as the offensive coordinator and Grubb coached the offensive line.

“We go way back,” DeBoer said when asked about Grubb during a Senior Bowl appearance in Mobile, Alabama last week. “Great friend of mine. Think the world of him as a football coach, obviously as a person too. And so, I know he’s working through his process, just kind of after what last season brought, so just gotta see what he does there and (I’m) here for him whenever he needs me. That’s always going to be the case.”

Following Grubb’s decision to leave for Seattle last offseason, Alabama made Nick Sheridan its offensive coordinator. Sheridan led a Tide offense that ranked No. 22 in scoring (33.8 points per game) and No. 42 in total yards (410.2 per game). He also played a prominent role in Alabama landing the nation’s No. 1 recruit, quarterback Keelon Russell.

According to a report from ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, both Sheridan and wide receivers/co-offensive coordinator JaMarcus Shephard are both expected to remain on staff. Both coaches worked with DeBoer and Grubb at Washington.

During Grubb and DeBoer’s final season at Washington in 2023, the two led the Huskies to a Pac-12 championship and a trip to the national title game. That offense featured Heisman Trophy runner-up Michael Penix Jr. and ranked second nationally averaging 343.7 passing yards per game. The Huskies averaged 36.0 points and 462.1 total yards per game that season.

Grubb’s lone season with the Seahawks saw his offense rank 14th in the NFL in total yards per game (332.2) and 18th in scoring (22.1 points per game). Seattle had the eighth-best passing attack, averaging 236.5 yards per game through the air.