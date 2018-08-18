Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-18 09:02:44 -0500') }} football Edit

Question marks heading into Alabama Football's second scrimmage

Kyle Henderson • BamaInsider.com
@Rivals_Kyle
Managing Editor
Since 2006 Kyle Henderson has worked within the Rivals.com network. Email him with questions to Kyle@BamaInsider.com

Kicker Competition | Matt Womack Injury

J0if9byorizge0fmiayc
Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa reportedly threw four touchdowns during scrimmage number one

The following is from Kyle Henderson's fall camp journal | Read More

Alabama will hold their second scrimmage of fall camp today at Bryant Denny Stadium (rain is expected) but that should not change the Tide from hitting the field in mid-August as they continue to prepare for Louisville on September 1.

Here are a few question marks going into today’s scrimmage.

1. Will Tua Tagovailoa continue to distance himself in the quarterback race?

Last weekend, Tagovailoa reportedly threw four touchdown passes to Jalen Hurts’ three interceptions. With that said, will Nick Saban have further comments on the quarterback battle or will he continue to say the starting position at quarterback is to be determined and that both quarterbacks will be used?

2. With Najee Harris out with an ankle injury, what will we see from Brian Robinson and Joshua Jacobs?

Each running back which you could now consider the number two back behind senior Damien Harris has looked stellar as of late...

Continue Reading

{{ article.author_name }}