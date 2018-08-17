Ticker
football

Alabama offensive lineman Matt Womack reinjuries his foot

Tony Tsoukalas • BamaInsider.com
@Tony_Tsoukalas
Alabama team writer

Photo | Alabama Athletics

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama offensive lineman Matt Womack suffered another setback to the right foot he injured earlier this offseason. Womack broke a bone in the foot during practice Thursday and will undergo surgery to repair it, his father, David Womack, confirmed to BamaInsider.com.

David Womack later provided a more in-depth report of the injury on Twitter.

Matt Womack missed the entirety of Alabama’s spring camp after originally breaking his foot in March. That injury sidelined him roughly six weeks. A similar recovery period would see the redshirt junior return in time for a Week 5 game against Louisiana-Lafayette at the earliest.

The 6-foot-7, 325-pound offensive lineman started all 14 games at right tackle last season and was named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week following the game against Fresno State. This offseason, he has worked at right tackle on the second unit behind sophomores Alex Leatherwood and Jedrick Wills.

