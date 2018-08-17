Alabama offensive lineman Matt Womack reinjuries his foot
Free 30-day free trial subscription to BamaInsider.com!
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama offensive lineman Matt Womack suffered another setback to the right foot he injured earlier this offseason. Womack broke a bone in the foot during practice Thursday and will undergo surgery to repair it, his father, David Womack, confirmed to BamaInsider.com.
David Womack later provided a more in-depth report of the injury on Twitter.
Well it seems everyone knows by now the story so I guess it’s okay for me to tell the whole story. Matt hurt his foot again in practice, broke 2 of the 6 screws in his foot. They removed the plate added one long screw down the center of the bone. Everything went well. #rolltide— David Womack (@Womack77RTR) August 17, 2018
Matt Womack missed the entirety of Alabama’s spring camp after originally breaking his foot in March. That injury sidelined him roughly six weeks. A similar recovery period would see the redshirt junior return in time for a Week 5 game against Louisiana-Lafayette at the earliest.
The 6-foot-7, 325-pound offensive lineman started all 14 games at right tackle last season and was named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week following the game against Fresno State. This offseason, he has worked at right tackle on the second unit behind sophomores Alex Leatherwood and Jedrick Wills.
Thank you for all of the prayers on my surgery today! I know these injuries over the past 6 months didn’t happen to me, it happened for me! Comeback season is in full effect! #SoWhatNowWhat— Matt Womack (@MattWomack2015) August 17, 2018
Not yet a subscriber?