TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Bryant-Denny Stadium is shedding some seats to make room for a few significant renovations.

Alabama announced a long-term facilities plan called “The Crimson Standard” Thursday that includes a new video board in the south end zone along with several other improvements such as new skyboxes, new club areas and the addition of 3,826 new premium seats. The upgrades are expected to reduce the stadiums seating capacity of 101,821. While a new capacity is unknown, it is expected that the renovated Bryant-Denny will drop below the 100,000-seat mark.

Alabama’s “Crimson Standard” project is expected to cost $600 million over a 10-year period. A total of $143 million has already been contributed, including a $1 million donation from Alabama head coach Nick Saban and his wife, Terry Saban.

“This is a great initiative I think we’re launching here,” Saban said. “I’d like to thank the leadership we have at the university and our athletic department for having the vision. I’d also like to thank the supporters and the people who have always provided our student-athletes with the best opportunities to be successful. Coach [Mal] Moore started all this I think when I came here to have the best infrastructure we possibly could to be successful. I think to continue that standard of excellence is something that’s very, very important to the success of the athletic programs in the future, all athletic programs here at the university…

“To improve the weight room, the locker room, to make the improvements to the stadium that we are talking about are all things that I think will continue to provide Alabama to have a standard is No. 1 all across the country. I think people try to emulate what we do, on the field, off the field. So I think to continue to be proactive and aggressive in the future is only going to help us keep the kind of standard relative to everybody else that we need to have continued success."

Bryant-Denny was most recently renovated in 2010 when an upper deck was added to the south end zone. It is currently one of eight college stadiums with a capacity of 100,000 or more fans. Although, that will likely change following the renovations.

Downsizing has become a common trend in college football as stadium attendance has dropped across the nation in recent years. The changes to Bryant-Denny Stadium are thought to provide fans with a more premium game-day experience.

Pending approval from the trustees and president, work wouldn't begin until after the 2019 football season.