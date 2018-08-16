Alabama reveals renovation plan for Bryant-Denny Stadium, Coleman Coliseum
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Bryant-Denny Stadium is shedding some seats to make room for a few significant renovations.
Alabama announced a long-term facilities plan called “The Crimson Standard” Thursday that includes a new video board in the south end zone along with several other improvements such as new skyboxes, new club areas and the addition of 3,826 new premium seats. The upgrades are expected to reduce the stadiums seating capacity of 101,821. While a new capacity is unknown, it is expected that the renovated Bryant-Denny will drop below the 100,000-seat mark.
Alabama’s “Crimson Standard” project is expected to cost $600 million over a 10-year period. A total of $143 million has already been contributed, including a $1 million donation from Alabama head coach Nick Saban and his wife, Terry Saban.
“This is a great initiative I think we’re launching here,” Saban said. “I’d like to thank the leadership we have at the university and our athletic department for having the vision. I’d also like to thank the supporters and the people who have always provided our student-athletes with the best opportunities to be successful. Coach [Mal] Moore started all this I think when I came here to have the best infrastructure we possibly could to be successful. I think to continue that standard of excellence is something that’s very, very important to the success of the athletic programs in the future, all athletic programs here at the university…
“To improve the weight room, the locker room, to make the improvements to the stadium that we are talking about are all things that I think will continue to provide Alabama to have a standard is No. 1 all across the country. I think people try to emulate what we do, on the field, off the field. So I think to continue to be proactive and aggressive in the future is only going to help us keep the kind of standard relative to everybody else that we need to have continued success."
Bryant-Denny was most recently renovated in 2010 when an upper deck was added to the south end zone. It is currently one of eight college stadiums with a capacity of 100,000 or more fans. Although, that will likely change following the renovations.
Downsizing has become a common trend in college football as stadium attendance has dropped across the nation in recent years. The changes to Bryant-Denny Stadium are thought to provide fans with a more premium game-day experience.
Pending approval from the trustees and president, work wouldn't begin until after the 2019 football season.
Anticipated Bryant-Denny Stadium enhancements
— Renovation and expansion of multiple seating areas to include three new club areas and the addition of 3,826 new premium seats
— The addition of Loge Boxes, new skyboxes on the east U1 level and west side Founders Suites, as well as a complete renovation of all existing
— A relocated press box
— Improvements to all team areas including the locker room and tunnel
— Renovated recruiting areas
— Expanded concourses to allow for better traffic flow as all fans enter and exit the stadium
— Renovated concession areas and main concourses to provide an improved game-day experience for fans at Bryant-Denny Stadium
Coleman Coliseum will also see massive upgrades
Coleman Coliseum, the home of Alabama men’s and women’s basketball and gymnastics, is also set to receive a major facelift as part of the “Crimson Standard” project.
The seating bowl will be entirely renovated, bringing fans as much as 35 feet closer to the court compared to their present location. A variety of seating options and amenities will be offered, including club seats, lounge areas and a court-side club located behind the basket. The new configuration is projected to seat between 9,500 and 10,000 fans, which is roughly 4,000 less than what the arena holds now. The estimated cost of the renovation is $115 million. According to Alabama athletics director Greg Byrne, a new arena would have cost “at least $70 million more.”
Student-athletes are also expected to benefit from the renovation. New women's basketball and gymnastics team locker rooms will be built on the south side of the arena along with new men's and women's basketball offices. A new loading dock and kitchen will also be built on the east side to allow better functionality and fan offerings throughout the arena.
The renovation is scheduled to begin after the 2021-2022 season. It is not yet known if any of Alabama’s games will need to be played at a different location due to construction.
Nick and Terry Saban donate 1M to the Crimson Standard
What are you going to get with your subscription?
In addition to the $99 gift code to get any kind of team gear you want before the season, you're signing up for all this: (See Rivals Fan Store Here for Bama Gear)
* Access to the Talk of Champions and Alabama Recruiting Board (Bone's Board), our premium message boards, where you can talk with thousands of Alabama Football fans including the staff of BamaInsider.com.
* Fall Camp HQ -- all of our content from camp. This is updated with new content every day. Feature stories, daily insider reports, video interviews, photo galleries and more from every day of practice leading up to the 2018 season.
*Complete Recruiting Coverage -- We keep you up to speed on all of Alabama's commitments, tell you what each commitment means for the rest of the class and break down every player.
**All that, plus access to our full-time staff at BamaInsider.com and our crew of regional and national experts from Rivals.com. Plus, with your subscription, you'll be able to read premium stories across the Rivals.com network of sites, including every other school in the SEC.
So don't wait any longer! Take advantage of this limited time offer right now!