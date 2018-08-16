TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama participated in its 12th of a total 20 preseason practices Thursday as the team prepared for its final scrimmage Saturday. Players were dressed in full pads in sunny, 92-degree weather for the workout. Here are some notes from the media viewing period.

— Najee Harris (lower leg) missed his fourth straight practice after reportedly injuring himself in last weekend’s scrimmage. He was seen in the weight room wearing a black, no-contact jersey.

— Alabama head coach Nick Saban did not address Harris during his post-scrimmage news conference Saturday but is scheduled to speak again tonight. BamaInsider.com will have an update on Harris following Saban’s news conference at 5 p.m. CT.

— Alabama saw some shakeup in its secondary as the team practiced out of the nickel formation. Trevon Diggs and Saivion Smith were the two outside cornerbacks, while freshman Patrick Surtain served at the Star position on the first unit. Deionte Thompson and Xavier McKinney were the two safeties, while Mack Wilson and Dylan Moses served as the two linebackers.

— The second unit consisted of Nigel Knott and Jalyn Armour-Davis at cornerback and Jared Mayden at Star. Shyheim Carter was shadowed by Kyriq McDonald at one safety position, while Daniel Wright was shadowed by Keaton Anderson at the other. Joshua McMillon and Markail Benton were the two linebackers.

Continue reading