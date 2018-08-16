TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Najee Harris zoomed through the halls of the Mal M. Moore Athletic Facility on a push scooter Wednesday, letting out a loud “vrooom” while passing a room full of reporters. The sophomore running back has been absent during practice this week after suffering an injury during Alabama’s first scrimmage this past Saturday. Fortunately for the Crimson Tide, the setback isn’t thought to be major.



“Najee Harris has a cast on his foot because he had a minor foot injury that our medical staff here felt like probably staying off of it for a week would be really helpful,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said during his Thursday news conference. “When he comes out of that we’ll start rehabbing him, he’ll be day-to-day. This is not a long-term issue that we think is going to be a significant problem for him even to be ready for the first game."

Harris, the No. 1 player in the 2017 class, rushed for 370 yards and three touchdowns during his freshman season. That included a team-high 64 rushing yards in the national championship game as Harris carried the ball six times in the fourth quarter to help complete Alabama’s comeback victory over Georgia.

Before his injury, Harris was second in line behind starter Damien Harris during running back drills in practice. The sophomore has drawn plenty of praise this offseason, especially for his improved blocking ability.

"Obviously, as a runner, when you put the ball in his hands, his natural instincts are above the chart in terms of his ability,” Alabama offensive coordinator Mike Locksley said earlier this month. “He's a physical runner, he has great speed to finish runs. The biggest area that I've seen Najee improve has been in his pass protection and understanding his techniques."

With Najee Harris sidelined, Damien Harris led the unit during practice Thursday, followed by Brian Robinson, Ronnie Clark, Jerome Ford and Josh Jacobs.