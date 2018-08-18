TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The secret society of Alabama specialists is tucked away during the media viewing periods of practice, leaving the general public with little idea of what to expect from the unit this season. Reporters generally see Alabama’s kickers, punters and snappers convening together before practice but have no indication of how, or what, they did during the workout.

In truth, there’s only so much of the kicking game that can be simulated on a day-to-day basis. Like a pitcher in baseball, kickers and punters have to manage their daily reps to prevent overworking their legs. Even when the unit works with the rest of the team, it’s hard to match the pressure of executing during an in-game situation.

That’s what makes times like this so important. Alabama enters its final preseason scrimmage Saturday inside of Bryant-Denny Stadium for what head coach Nick Saban said he hopes will be a “game-like” environment.

While Saturday’s scrimmage will be closed to the public, Alabama will get a more realistic view of its kicking situation as redshirt freshman Joseph Bulovas and graduate transfer Austin Jones square off for one last true test before the start of the season.

