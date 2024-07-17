For the first time in 17 years, Nick Saban wasn’t the one leading Alabama to the stage during SEC Media Days. Instead, first-year head coach Kalen DeBoer did the honors, making his media days debut Wednesday in Dallas.

Naturally, the search for differences ensued. Media members spent Wednesday asking DeBoer and Alabama’s players to compare the current program to the one Saban ran in Tuscaloosa for the better part of the past two decades.

A few differences jump out right off the bat.

Alabama will move to morning practices when it begins preseason camp at the end of the month. As was the case in the spring, those workouts will feature loud music and will be held at a quicker pace than they were previously. There might be a friendlier vibe around the Mal Moore Athletic Facility as well. DeBoer offers a more easygoing demeanor than his predecessor and is far more accommodating to reporters.

Still, when it comes to the key aspects of Alabama’s ethos, not much has changed.

“I wouldn't say it's more relaxed,” Alabama offensive lineman Tyler Booker said. “Coach DeBoer lets the media in more but the standard is the standard on the field, off the field, in the classroom on the microphone. So the standard is the standard. You're going to represent your family and yourself and the team most importantly in the best way possible.”

Those familiar with the Crimson Tide’s deep-rooted culture expect that to remain the case moving forward.

Alabama’s standard has long transcended the coaching staff. Taking part in his new role as an ESPN analyst on Wednesday, Saban provided an example of that by recounting a memory from the Tide’s practice field a few years ago.

“We were having seven-on-seven in the summer, and the coaches were not allowed to be out there,” Saban recalled. “So Julio Jones happened to be there rehabbing. He hadn’t played there for 10 years. This is probably 2019 maybe, whatever.

“Julio’s watching the seven-on-seven, and the receiver drops the ball, kicks the ball, cusses the quarterback, gets into it with the DB who was guarding him. Julio called the guy over and said, ‘That’s not how we do it here.’ He hadn’t played there for 10 years, but he understood the culture and how things got done. I think that becomes a part of the program.”

Saban went on to describe how he established his processed approach at Alabama. Instead of focusing on wins and results, the head coach stressed the importance of taking the necessary steps to achieve success on a daily basis.

“It wasn’t about winning championships,” Saban said. “There were no signs in the building that said win the SEC. There were no signs up in the building that said win the national championship. There was a sign that said be a champion in everything you do. Then there was a definition of what that took. Team-positive, be responsible for your own self-determination, accountability to do your job. … The work ethic, the discipline, the perseverance, the pride in performance to be the best that you can be in everything that you can do, not just football. That’s going to help you be successful in life. It’s going to help you become the best player you can be.”

Despite heavy turnover in both the roster and the coaching staff this offseason, Alabama has been able to maintain its standard while leaning on the leadership of a few returning veterans. Booker was joined at SEC Media Days by returning team captains Jalen Milroe and Malachi Moore. Wednesday, DeBoer praised that trio, crediting it for guiding the team through a turbulent offseason.

“They just really believed in themselves,” DeBoer said. “They believed in the program. They believed in our coaching staff as we continue to present and make the hires. But they just really have stayed steady, and because of their leadership, I feel the culture has continued to grow.”