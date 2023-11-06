Alabama head coach Nick Saban provided updates on the injury status of four players following the 42-28 victory over the LSU Tigers on Saturday, including two leaders on the roster.

Despite the win, the Crimson Tide lost two starting defenders in Deontae Lawson (ankle) and Jaylen Key (quad).

“Both guys have injuries that are day-to-day in terms of what they’re going to be able to do,” Saban said. “It’s not just a matter of whether they would be ready to play in the game, but can they practice enough to be ready to play in the game. Both guys I would have to say would be questionable.”

He also had a small update on wide receiver and special teams contributor Ja'Corey Brooks, saying that his shoulder was “banged up” and that it has been an issue for him, but he will be evaluated throughout the week.

Lastly, Saban stated that defensive back Devonta Smith, who hasn’t played all year with a foot injury, is, “getting to a point where he can do dry land running.”

Deontae Lawson injured his ankle in the fourth quarter on a tackle attempt against Jayden Daniels on a scramble run towards the sideline. Following the injury, Lawson was able to play a couple snaps afterward before eventually leaving the field, and was seen in a boot after the game.

Jaylen Key went down rather early in the matchup, however. While defending a pass intended for Tigers wide receiver Malik Nabers, Key was hobbled by a leg injury, but was able to walk off of the field under his own power.

Before the injuries, the duo combined for four tackles, one from Key and three from Lawson.

The starting defenders from the Crimson Tide play a major role on Kevin Steele’s defense each and every week. Lawson is currently the second-leading tackler on the roster with 52 total tackles, and Key is right behind him with 46.

Both Key and Lawson will be key pieces to Alabama’s defense this weekend as the Crimson Tide travel to Lexington to face off against the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday morning at 11 a.m. CT.