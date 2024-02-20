The playful rib came after Oats saw a photo of Alabama’s shot chart against the Aggies. Wrightsell’s accidental two was the only shot the Crimson Tide took that wasn’t either in the paint or from beyond the 3-point line in its 100-75 win Saturday.

Alabama coach Nate Oats jokingly called Crimson Tide guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr . “numbnuts” for having his foot on the 3-point line when he made a shot during Alabama’s win over Texas A&M on Saturday.

Oats otherwise described the shot chart as perfect and said that’s how Alabama’s shooting tendencies are supposed to look every game. Alabama’s improvement in taking effective shots is a result of its players figuring out Oats’ system and changing their shot tendencies.

“There's not that many teams in college playing like we play,” Oats said. “It’s not just telling them (what shots to take), it's them seeing how you generate these types of shots. (In) a lot of college systems, a guy beats his man (and) there’s a post player right there, and you kind of have to pull up and shoot a long two if you can’t get to the rim. With us, we don’t have guys in the way, you can get to the rim. So it's them getting comfortable playing in the system.”

Phasing out the midrange is a process that takes time. Oats said over the summer there are a lot more midrange shots taken in practice. As the season goes on players' shot tendencies are charted, giving Oats and the rest of the coaching staff the ability to show a player learning the system.

Oats utilized Brandon Miller as an example of how a player tweaks his tendencies once playing in the system. In the summer and fall, Oats estimated that Miller’s non-rim two-point shot percentage dropped from around 34.5% in the summer and fell to around 12% by the time Alabama reached the SEC tournament.

The ultimate result is players like Wrightsell and Aaron Estrada, experienced guards who joined from other programs, becoming more efficient within Alabama’s system and yielding shot charts like the one against Texas A&M.

“To have that efficient of an offense against a decent defensive team, you’ve got to have the right types of shots being taken,” Oats said. “So hopefully you see a lot more shot charts like that.”

Alabama will look to emulate the shot chart it had against the Aggies when it faces Florida on Wednesday. The Gators are another strong rebounding team that has won seven of its last eight games.

The Crimson Tide takes on the Gators at 6 p.m. Wednesday inside Coleman Coliseum. The game can be seen on ESPN2.