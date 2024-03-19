Alabama basketball guard Mark Sears continues to rack up accolades in his second season with the Crimson Tide. Tuesday, Sears was named to the All-America second team by The Associated Press.

Sears ranked second in the SEC scoring, averaging 21.1 points, along with four rebounds and 4.1 assists per game this season. He was also named first-team All-SEC and helped lead Alabama to a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament. He was also named a second team All-American by The Sporting News.

Sears is the second player in the last two seasons and the third player under coach Nate Oats to earn AP All-America honors. Brandon Miller was a first-team All-American in 2023 and Collin Sexton was an All-America honorable mention in 2018.

Sears was joined on the AP second team by Marquette guard Tyler Kolek, Dayton forward DaRon Holmes II, Duke’s Kyle Filipowski and Kansas center Hunter Dickinson.