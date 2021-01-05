One of Alabama’s biggest offensive weapons might be on the verge of returning in time for the national championship game. According to multiple reports, receiver Jaylen Waddle has been cleared to practice this week and could rejoin the Crimson Tide in time for its national championship matchup against Ohio State next week.

"He's been running, but we need to see him in practice," Alabama head coach Nick Saban told ESPN. "Our medical people will evaluate him as the week goes on and make a decision from there. He wants to play and has been working hard to get back."

Waddle, who fractured his ankle during a kick return against Tennessee, had been participating in dry-land running as of last week, according to Saban. It is currently unknown whether or not the star receiver will be able to play in the College Football National Championship Game next Monday (Jan. 11).

Before suffering his injury, Waddle recorded 25 receptions for 557 yards and four touchdowns. He also served as the Tide’s punt returner and kick returner. Last year, Waddle led the nation averaging 24.35 yards on 20 punt returns.

"You can’t replace a guy like Jaylen Waddle in terms of what his ability is," Saban said after Waddle's initial injury. It’s no different than losing Allen Iverson, a guy that scores 30-40 points a game. He’s that kind of impact player."

Redshirt sophomore Slade Bolden has taken over Waddle’s role as the Tide’s slot receiver while fellow receiver DeVonta Smith has served as Alabama’s punt returner in recent weeks.

In November, Saban revealed during his radio show that Waddle had approached him about the possibility of returning this season. In December, the receiver was seen performing weightless squats inside of Alabama’s gym. Waddle played catch before Alabama’s last two games but did not run routes or test his ankle in any way either time.