NBA mock draft roundup: Where Labaron Philon is projected following lottery

Following Tuesday night’s NBA Draft lottery, Labaron Philon now knows the draft order of the teams he’s looking to impress this week. The Alabama guard is currently participating in the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago. The one-week event, which began Sunday, will be influential in Philon’s draft decision as he’s looking to elevate his stock into a potential lottery pick.

Philon measured in at 6-foot-2.75, 174.6 pounds on Monday. He also posted a 6-foot-6.25 wingspan and an 8-foot-3.5 standing reach. While the rising sophomore wasn’t one of the players listed as competitors in the five-on-five scrimmage portion of the combine, he’ll still look to impress NBA teams with his skills during workouts this week.

Philon has until May 28 to withdraw his name and return to Alabama. The star guard is coming off a breakout freshman season that saw him average 10.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists while shooting 45.2% from the floor and 31.5% from beyond the arc. He also led the team with 1.4 steals per game.

"We're getting really good feedback from the NBA,” Alabama head coach Nate Oats said of Phillon during an appearance at the Senior Bowl Charities Celebrity Golf Classic in Mobile last week. “He's got to go to the combine. He's got to test well. He's got to do well in the workouts. From what I'm hearing, I think he's going to get drafted. Shoot, it will be a great success story. He comes in, he's not on anybody's draft board, he plays well for us and ends up getting drafted after a year with us. That's the plan right now."

With the top half of the NBA draft order now set, here’s a roundup of where Philon is projected to land in seven recent mock drafts.