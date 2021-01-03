BamaInsider - Alabama offensive coordinator hot board: Version 1.0



With Steve Sarkisian headed to Texas, Alabama is once again on the search for a new offensive coordinator. Here’s a look at some possible names the Crimson Tide could consider as it looks to replace the current Broyles Award winner. BamaInsider will update this list throughout the coaching search as more information is acquired.

Tom Herman

Current position: unemployed Why it might make sense: Could Alabama and Texas do a straight swap? Herman might not have excelled as the Longhorns’ head coach, but he’s a great offensive mind. In 2014, he earned the Broyles Award and helped Ohio State to the national title while serving as the Buckeyes’ offensive coordinator. Herman, 45, served as a head coach at Texas the past four seasons and after working as Houston’s head coach from 2015-16. He also has offensive coordinator experience at Ohio State (2012-14), Iowa State (2009-11), Rice (2007-08) and Texas State (2005-06). Like Sarkisian, he has experience working with quarterbacks. Why it might not make sense: Herman is due a $15 million buyout after being let go by Texas on Saturday. It’s unknown if he’ll want to get right back into coaching or whether he’d be willing to take an offensive coordinator position.

AJ Milwee

Current position: Offensive coordinator at Arkansas State Why it makes sense: Sources tell BamaInsider that AJ Milwee was referred to as Sarkisian’s right-hand man when he was a staff assistant for the Tide the past two years. Milwee also served twice as an on-the-field assistant for Alabama this season when COVID-19 impacted the coaching staff. Milwee was the offensive coordinator at Akron for six seasons before joining Alabama in March of 2019. He is one of the top up-and-coming coaches in the college football ranks at just 35 years old. Milwee is a native of Boaz, Ala. The former college quarterback spent his freshman year of eligibility as a member of the Alabama football team before transferring to North Alabama. Why it does not make sense: Milwee just accepted the offensive coordinator position at Arkansas State on Dec. 28. He was one of two staff members to leave from Alabama to Arkansas State with Butch Jones.

Jeff Lebby

Current position: Offensive coordinator at Ole Miss Why it makes sense: Only 35 years old, Lebby has done a fantastic job with the Ole Miss offense, sharing play calling duties with Lane Kiffin. The Rebels averaged 562.9 yards of offense this season and were led by quarterback Matt Coral who threw for just shy of 3,000 yards with 27 touchdowns. Lebby was at UCF prior to Ole Miss where he tutored McKenzie Milton. In 2019, he had the Knights ranked second in total offense, averaging 540.5 yards per game. Why it might not make sense: Lebby just got to Ole Miss this season and seems to be enjoying riding the Lane Train. Although, he needs to look no further than his current boss to see what working with Nick Saban can do for a career. Premium subscribers continue reading here