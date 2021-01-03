Bone has covered Alabama football recruiting since 2003. He recently wrote his first book, 'The Road to Bama' which is currently available for pre-order on Amazon, Barnes&Noble and Books-A-Million!
BamaInsider.com's recruiting analyst Andrew Bone provides his take on what it means from a recruiting standpoint with Coach Steve Sarkisian leaving the program. The video also contains an interview with Bone speaking with Alabama quarterback signee Jalen Milroe. Click the play button to watch the video above.