BamaInsider.com's recruiting analyst Andrew Bone provides his take on what it means from a recruiting standpoint with Coach Steve Sarkisian leaving the program. The video also contains an interview with Bone speaking with Alabama quarterback signee Jalen Milroe. Click the play button to watch the video above.

Related

Alabama offensive coordinator hot board

- Sarkisian's staff at Texas?

- Premium subscribers get to the full hot board immediately here



