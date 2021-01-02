After helping the Crimson Tide to a Rose Bowl victory in Arlington, Texas on Friday, it appears Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian’s future will reside in the Lone Star State. According to reports Saturday, Steve Sarkisian is expected to replace Tom Herman as the next head coach at the University of Texas. Texas announced its dismissal of Herman earlier Saturday.

Alabama will play Ohio State in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Jan. 11 in Miami Gardens, Fla. Sarkisian is expected to oversee Alabama's offense in that game.

In his second season as Alabama’s offensive coordinator, Steve Sarkisian earned the Broyles Award given to the nation’s top assistant. He is currently overseeing a Crimson Tide attack that averages 48.16 points and 535 yards per game. Alabama is coming off a 31-14 victory over Notre Dame in the Rose Bowl. Prior to that game, the Tide’s offense had scored 35 or more points in 24 straight games, the longest streak in major-college football history. Since Sarkisian took over as offensive coordinator in 2018, the Crimson Tide has also had an FBS-leading six different players catch a touchdown pass of 75 yards or more.

Earlier this season, Sarkisian filled in for Nick Saban during Alabama’s Iron Bowl matchup against Auburn, leading the Tide to a 42-13 victory over the Tigers. Sarkisian also has previous head coaching experience at Washington (2009-13) and Southern California (2014-15). He has a 46-35 overall record as a head coach.

Before running Alabama’s offense the past two seasons, Sarkisian served as the offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons from 2017-18. His most recent stint at Alabama was his second as he also spent the 2016 season as an offensive analyst before being promoted to offensive coordinator for the Tide’s loss to Clemson in the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

Sarkisian also served as an offensive coordinator at Southern California from 2007-08 after working as the Trojans’ quarterbacks coach from 2005-06 and 2001-03. He served as the Oakland Raiders quarterbacks coach in 2004.

Sarkisian is earning $2.5 million annually, tying him Auburn’s Kevin Steele as the nation’s highest-paid assistant.