Time, television announced for Alabama's season opener at Florida State

Time and television designations have been set for Alabama’s season opener at Florida State on August 30. According to a report from Action Network’s Brett McMurphy, the Crimson Tide will square off against the Seminoles at 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC.

This year’s season opener will mark the sixth time Alabama and Florida State have met on the football field. The Tide holds a 3-1-1 advantage in the series, including a win in the last meeting between the two teams when top-ranked Alabama beat No. 3 Florida State, 24-7, inside Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium to open the 2017 season. This year's meeting marks the first leg of a home-and-home series that will see Florida State travel to Tuscaloosa on Sept. 19, 2026.

Alabama finished 9-4 last season in its first year under head coach Kalen DeBoer. Florida State is coming off a 2-10 season that saw it finish last in the ACC.

Alabama has won 23 straight season openers, the longest active streak in the nation. Last season, the Tide blew out Western Kentucky, 63-0, inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.