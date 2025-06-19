Reviewing Alabama’s recent quarterback flips

Omaha, Nebraska native Jett Thomalla marks Alabama’s second consecutive recruiting cycle landing a quarterback flip.

Alabama has found its quarterback in the class of 2026. On Tuesday, June 17, the Crimson Tide flipped four-star Elite 11 finalist Jett Thomalla, a 6-foot-5 quarterback from Millard South High School in Omaha, Nebraska. Thomalla, a multi-sport athlete, was previously committed to Iowa State. After an unofficial visit to Tuscaloosa earlier this month, he built a strong connection with head coach Kalen DeBoer and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, which ultimately sealed his decision. With Thomalla's pledge, Alabama adds another high-upside flip at the position. He follows in the footsteps of 2025 five-star quarterback Keelon Russell, who also decommitted from another school before committing to the Tide. Thomalla now becomes the latest in a string of flipped quarterback prospects to land in Tuscaloosa, adding to a trend that’s already paid dividends in Alabama’s QB room. Here’s a look at how some of Alabama’s most notable recent quarterback flips have performed:

Jett Thomalla Class of 2026Iowa State → Alabama

Even though Thomalla is still a high school senior, his early commitment gives Alabama a long runway to develop a quarterback who fits the mold that offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb looks for. At 6-foot-5, Thomalla brings prototypical size, a strong arm and good athleticism. As a junior, he was named MaxPreps Nebraska Player of the Year while leading Millard South to a state championship. He set Class A records in passing yards, touchdown passes and completions. His record-setting junior season propelled him to the Elite 11 finals alongside the nation’s top quarterback prospects, and he is likely to see a boost in recruiting rankings as the cycle progresses.

Keelon Russell Class of 2025SMU → Alabama

One of the biggest risers of the summer of 2024, Keelon Russell flipped his commitment to Alabama early last June, becoming a cornerstone of Alabama’s 2025 class. The Duncanville, Texas native broke records for the Panthers, competing at one of the nation’s top high school football programs. After committing to Alabama, Russell put together one of the most impressive summers in his class, winning Elite 11 Finals MVP and earning top honors in the Rivals Five-Star Accuracy Challenge, finishing the cycle as Rivals’ No. 1 overall prospect. Russell has been competing for Alabama’s starting job alongside Austin Mack and presumed starter Ty Simpson, but he’s expected to serve as a backup in 2025 before taking the reins in 2026.

Bryce Young Class of 2020USC → Alabama

Alabama originally held a commitment from Carson Beck in the 2020 class, but he flipped to Georgia after Dan Enos left for Miami. The Tide countered by flipping Bryce Young from USC. Young became Alabama’s starter in 2021, becoming the first Alabama quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy after throwing for over 4,800 yards and 47 touchdowns. He led Alabama to the national championship game that season, where the Tide fell to Georgia. Young followed that with over 3,300 yards and a 32-touchdown junior campaign before being selected No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers.

Layne Hatcher Class of 2018Arkansas State → Alabama

The three-star prospect was originally set to join Arkansas State as a preferred walk-on, but Hatcher flipped to Alabama after a late call from Nick Saban in May 2018. Hatcher, who hadn’t signed a letter of intent, accepted a preferred walk-on offer from Alabama following conversations with Saban, Dan Enos and Alex Mortensen. Hatcher would transfer to Arkansas State after not seeing the field in 2023

Mac Jones Class of 2017 Kentucky → Alabama