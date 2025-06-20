How Alabama has fared in road season openers throughout its history

For the first time in 25 years, Alabama will open the football season with a true road game. The Crimson Tide will begin this year’s campaign on Aug. 30 when it travels to Florida State for a 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff inside Doak Campbell Stadium. That will mark the first time the Tide has held its opener in an opponent’s home stadium since it suffered a 35-24 loss to UCLA inside the Rose Bowl to begin the 2000 season. In total, Alabama is 16-11-1 in season openers classified as road games. That includes its first-ever game against a team made up of players from Professor Taylor's school and Birmingham high schools. Here’s a look back at each of Alabama’s road season openers over the years.

Advertisement

1892 — 56-0 win vs. Birmingham High School

Alabama’s first game occurred on a Friday afternoon at Birmingham’s Lakeview Park on Nov. 11, 1892. Alabama’s first opposition was made up of a team picked team from Professor Taylor's school and Birmingham high schools. After easily dismantling its opponent, Alabama suited up for another game against Birmingham Athletic Club later in the day. That one wasn’t as easy, as Alabama suffered a 5-4 defeat thanks to a 65-yard field goal.

1894 — 6-0 loss vs. Ole Miss (Jackson, Miss)

After opening the 1893 season on The Quad on its campus, Alabama began the following campaign with a 6-0 defeat to Ole Miss in front of a crowd of 1,000 fans in Jackson, Mississippi. The matchup marked the first-ever football game in Jackson and netted $180.00 from gate sales.

1895 — 30-6 loss vs. Georgia (Columbus, Ga.)

More than 30 years before the fight song “Yea Alabama!” called for the Tide to “go teach the Bulldogs to behave,” Alabama and Georgia met for the first time in Columbus, Georgia to begin the 1895 season. Alabama suffered a 30-6 defeat as part of an 0-4 season that saw it outscored 112-12 by its opponents.

1903 — 30-loss vs. Vanderbilt

Alabama holds a 63-19-4 all-time record against Vanderbilt. However, the Commodores won the first five meetings between the two programs. That includes the 1903 season opener when Vanderbilt rolled to a 30-0 home victory over Alabama. The Commodores took an 18-0 lead into the half before continuing to pour it on the Tide after the break.

1938 — 19-7 win vs. Southern Cal

After ending the previous season with a loss to California in the Rose Bowl, Alabama headed back to the West Coast to open the following campaign against USC in Los Angeles’ Memorial Coliseum. Alabama took a 13-0 lead into the half before extending its lead to 19-0 in the fourth quarter. Following the win, more than 6,000 fans greated the Tide at the Alabama Great Southern Railroad station in downtown Tuscaloosa to celebrate.

1940 — 26-0 win vs. Spring Hill College (Mobile Alabama)

Alabama’s first night game occurred in 1940 during a matchup against Spring Hill College at Murphy High School Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. The Tide kept things somewhat late on the field too, taking a 7-0 lead into the break before putting the game away with a pair of touchdowns in the third quarter.

1944 — 27-27- tie vs. LSU

After seeing the 1943 campain canceled due to World War II, Alabama opened the 1944 season with a trip to Baton Rouge, Louisiana. With the game tied at 21, Alabama took the lead in the third quarter, as Harry Gilmer returned a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown. The Tide then missed the ensuing extra point to make the score 27-21. LSU used another big special teams play to tied the game in fourth quarter, as Clyde Lindsey blocked and returned an Alabama field goal attempt. However, the Tigers were unable to connect on the extra point to pull ahead, ultimately ending the game in a tie.

1945 — 21-0 win vs. Keesler Field (Biloxi, Miss.)

Alabama was originally set to open the 1945 season against Jackson Army Base in Bryant-Denny Stadium. However, Jackson was forced to cancel its entire season due to heavy cuts in personnel at the base. Instead, the Tide opened up against the Keesler Field Fliers, which represented the Air Force base in Biloxi, Mississippi.

1948 — 21-14 loss vs. Tulane

Alabama began the 1948 season in New Orleans, where it was upset by Tulane. The defeat marked the Tide’s first loss in a season opener since it fell at Vanderbilt to begin the 1903 campaign.

1955 — 20-0 loss vs. Rice

Alabama opened the 1955 season in Houston where it was shut out by Rice. The game was scoreless heading into the fourth quarter before the Owls exploded with three touchdowns in the final period.

1956 — 20-13 loss vs. Rice

The Tide opened its season in Houston for a consecutive year in 1956 and was once again tripped up by Rice in a 20-13 loss. The Owls closed out the win in the fourth quarter thanks to an 18-yard touchdown pass from Frank Ryan to Buddy Dial. The loss marked Alabama’s 14th straight defeat after going winless in the previous season.

1957 — 28-0 loss vs. LSU

Alabama was blown out on the bayou to begin the 1957 season, as LSU shut out the Tide in a dominating victory. That was one of five shutout losses for Alabama that season.

1959 — 17-3 loss vs. Georgia

Alabama lost its 1959 opener to a Fran Tarkenton-led Georgia team inside Sanford Stadium. Up 10-3 in the fourth quarter, Tarkenton helped the Bulldogs put the game away with a 1-yard touchdown run. The game occurred in Paul “Bear” Bryant’s second season with Alabama and marked the most points the Tide had surrendered up to that point in his tenure.

1961 — 32-6 win vs. Georgia

Alabama avenged its previous trip to Sanford Stadium with a blowout win to begin the 1961 season. The win sparked an undefeated season that led to Bryant’s first national title as the Tide’s head coach.

1963 — 32-7 win vs. Georgia

Alabama blew out Georgia again in Sanford Stadium to open the 1963 season. The Bulldogs jumped out to an early 7-0 lead in the first quarter before Alabama rallied back to take a 10-7 advantage into the break. From there, the Tide added a trio of touchdowns and a safety in the second half as it rolled to victory.

1965 — 18-17 loss vs. Georgia

Alabama’s title-winning season in 1965 began with a narrow loss at Georgia. The Tide took a 17-10 lead late into the fourth quarter before the Bulldogs scored from 73 yards out on a lateral from Pat Hodgson to Kirby Moore. Georgia took the lead on the ensuing two-point conversion to hand Alabama its only loss of the season.

1969 — 17-13 win vs. Virginia Tech

Alabama opened its 1969 season in Blacksburg, Virginia against Virginia Tech, which at the time was known as VPI (Virginia Polytechnic Institute). After heading into the half tied at 10, Alabama took the lead on a 1-yard run from Johnny Musso in the third quarter. The matchup was played in front of 42,000 fans which at the time was the largest crowd to witness a football game in the state of Virginia.

1971 — 17-10 win vs. Southern Cal

The 1971 season opener marked two historic first for Alabama. It featured the unveiling of the Tide’s new wishbone offense and, more importantly, served as Alabama’s first game as an integrated team. A year after a fully-integrated USC team embarrassed an all-white Alabama with a 42-21 victory inside Birmingham’s Legion Field, the Tide traveled to Southern California to face a heavily favored Trojans team in Memorial Coliseum. After keeping a change in scheme under wraps all offseason, Bryant unleashed a new wishbone offense against an unsuspecting USC defense. Alabama pulled out ot a 17-0 lead thanks to a pair of first-half touchdowns from Johnny Musso. From there, the Tide was able to grind out a 17-10 victory. John Mitchell started the game at defensive end, becoming the first African American to play on Alabama’s varsity team. Meanwhile, Wilbur Jackson watched from the bench. Jackson, a sophomore, played on Alabama’s freshman team the year before and made his varsity debut against Southern Miss in Week 2 of the 1971 season.

1974 — 21-16 win vs. Maryland

Alabama opened the 1974 season in front of 54,412 fans inside Maryland’s Byrd Stadium — the state’s largest crowd for a college football game at the time. The matchup marked Bryant’s first return to College Park, Maryland since resigning as the Terrapins head coach after the 1945 season. Alabama jumped out to a 14-0 lead thanks to a pair of touchdown runs from Calvin Culliver. From there, Maryland chipped away with three field goals to cut the lead to 14-9 before a third-quarter touchdown from Richard Todd iced the game for the Tide.

1976 — 10-7 loss vs. Ole Miss (Jackson, Miss)

Alabama was upset by Ole Miss to begin the 1976 season, as the then-No. 6 Crimson Tide suffered a 10-7 loss to the unranked Rebels. Ole Miss’ George Stuart intercepted a tipped pass from Jeff Rutledge and returned it 24 yards to give the Rebels an early 7-0 lead. Alabama tied the game back up with a 3-yard run touchdown run from Culliver in the third quarter. However, Ole Miss kicker Carl Langley put the Rebels back on top with a 34-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter, which ultimately proved to be the game-winner.

1979 — 30-6 win vs. Georgia Tech

Alabama began its final title-winning season under Bryant with a 30-6 win at Georgia Tech in 1979. The Crimson Tide rushed for more than 300 yards, pounding the Yellow Jackets into submission in the second half after taking a 12-0 lead into the break. Alabama went on to finish the season 12-0 en route to becoming a consensus national champion.

1981 — 24-7 win vs. LSU

Alabama’s 1981 season opener marked Bryant’s final trip to Tiger Stadium. The Crimson Tide rolled to a 24-7 win over LSU. Alabama fullback Ken Simon rumbled for a 51-yard touchdown to open the scoring in the first quarter. Tide quarterback Ken Coley led the team in rushing with 108 yards.

1982 — 45-7 win vs. Georgia Tech

Alabama’s final season opener under Bryant came in a blowout win at Georgia Tech. It also occurred on the head coach’s 69th birthday. Looking to avenge a 24-21 loss to Georgia Tech from the season before, scored on its first five possessions, taking a 31-0 lead into the half before coasting to a 45-7 victory.

1985 — 20-16 win vs. Georgia

Alabama started the 1985 season with a thrilling 20-16 win over Georgia inside Sanford Stadium. Leading the Bulldogs, 13-9, with 1:04 remaining in the game, Alabama lined up to punt at its own 32-yard line. Redshirt freshman Chris Mohr, a Thomson, Georgia native, had averaged 45.5 yards on his previous six punts. His seventh attempt resulted in disaster, as it was blocked and batted into the end zone where Georgia defensive lineman Calvin Ruff fell on it to give the Bulldogs a 16-13 lead with 50 seconds left on the clock. Georgia’s ensuing celebration resulted in an unsportsmanlike penalty, which forced the Bulldogs to kick off from their 25-yard line. That set up Alabama in reasonable field position as the Tide started its drive at its 29-yard line. Alabama quarterback Mike Shula led the Tide down the field, driving to the Georgia 18-yard line with 20 seconds remaining. From there, the left-hander delivered a strike to flanker Al Bell, who made a leaping grab over the middle en route to the end zone to win the game for the Tide.

1988 — 37-0 win vs. Temple

Alabama’s next road season opener was far less entertaining, as the Tide rolled to a 37-0 win at Temple to begin the 1988 campaign. After taking a 10-0 lead into the break, Alabama blew the game open with 27 points in the second half.

1995 — 33-25 win vs. Vanderbilt

Playing in its first game while under NCAA probation, Alabama nearly suffered an upset at Vanderbilt to open the 1995 season. Trailing 19-10 heading into the fourth quarter, the Tide finally snapped into gear, rallying for 23 points in the final period. Alabama quarterback Brian Burgdorf completed a 4-yard touchdown pass to Toderick Malone with 4:33 remaining to give the Tide a 26-25 lead. From there, Alabama put the game away as Brad Ford returned an interception 46 yards for a touchdown. Alabama was able to win despite having four passes intercepted and losing a fumble.

1999 — 28-17 win vs. Vanderbilt

Alabama needed another comeback at Vanderbilt to survive a scare to open the 1999 season. Shaun Alexander led the way for the Tide, scoring two of his three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to avoid the upset. Vanderbilt led Alabama, 17-14, heading into the final period. Alexander then put the Tide on top, capping off a five-play drive with a 3-yard touchdown run with 9:59 to play. The star running back then put the game out of reach as quarterback Andrew Zow connected with him on a 51-yard touchdown pass.

2000 — 35-24 loss vs. UCLA