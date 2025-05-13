What Nate Oats said about Alabama basketball's 2025 transfer additions

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats reacts in the second half against the St. Mary's Gaels during the NCAA Tournament Second Round at Rocket Arena. Photo | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Alabama basketball announced the signing of four incoming transfers on Tuesday. The Crimson Tide helped retool its roster through the transfer portal, bringing in guard Jalil Bethea (Miami), forward Taylor Bol Bowen (Florida State), Keitenn Bristow (Tarleton State) and center Noah Williamson (Bucknell). Here’s what Alabama head coach Nate Oats had to say about each addition.

Jalil Bethea | G | 6-5, 190 | So.

2024-25 stats: 7.1 ppg; 2.1 rpg; 1.2 apg; 36.8% FG; 32.6% 3-pt; 82.0% FT Miami (2025) —Scored double-figures in nine games including a season-high 21 points on Feb. 11 vs. Syracuse — One of five ACC freshmen to record 10-plus points, 5-plus rebounds and 5-plus assists in a game in 2024-25 — Tallied three-plus assists on five occasions Nate Oats: “Jalil is a supreme athlete with unlimited potential and is a player that has every measurable that the NBA is looking for, as he was a projected top-five pick before starting his collegiate career. Jalil is an elite playmaker and possesses great ball handling skills and decision making and will be a great fit for our system.”

Taylor Bol Bowen | F | 6-10, 205 | Jr.

2024-25 stats: 8.0 ppg; 5.2 rpg; 0.8 apg; 47.7% FG; 41.4% 3-pt; 78.0% FT Florida State (2024-25) — Totaled 329 points, 233 rebounds and 32 assists at Florida State for an average of 5.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.5 assists in his two seasons at Florida State — Scored double-figures in six ACC contests last season, including a season-high 20 points on Jan. 18 vs. Georgia Tech — Posted two double-doubles throughout his sophomore season Nate Oats: “Taylor is a tremendous athlete with great size at 6-10 and a 7-2 wingspan. He can spread the floor with his three-point shooting and is one of the best two-way players in the country. He is elite on the defensive end and is one of the best weak-side rim protectors I have seen.”

Keitenn Bristow | F | 6-8, 190 | So.

2024-25 stats: 11.3 ppg; 4.3 rpg; 1.4 apg; 46.1% FG; 32.8% 3-pt; 79.6% FT Tarleton State (2025) — Named WAC Freshman of the Year — Started 19 games over 23 appearances — Ranked in the top 40 in the nation among freshmen in points per game while leading all WAC freshmen in scoring — Scored a career-high 24 points on Jan. 9 at Southern Utah — Scored double figures in 13 games, including 17 points on Dec. 18 at Oklahoma State Nate Oats: “Keitenn is a player that is just beginning to scratch the surface of his talent as he grew nine inches over the last three years. He has the ability to make plays in transition and push the tempo. He can rebound outside his area and is a capable three-point shooter.”

Noah Williamson | C | 7-0 ,250 | Sr.