Irv Smith Jr. got things started for Alabama on Day 2 of the NFL Draft. The tight end became the fourth Crimson Tide player to come off the board as he was selected by the Minnesota Vikings with the No. 50 overall pick in the second round.

Smith joins defensive lineman Quinnen Williams (No. 3 overall, New York Jets), offensive lineman Jonah Williams (No. 11 overall, Cincinnati Bengals) and running back Josh Jacobs (No. 24 overall, Oakland Raiders heard their names called during the first round Thursday night.

Smith finished with 710 yards on 44 receptions and set Alabama’s single-season touchdown receptions mark by a tight end with seven. Twenty-eight of his catches resulted in a first down or a touchdown, while 11 of them went for 20 yards or more. The 6-foot-2, 242-pound playmaker is also a capable blocker.

“He’ll block, he’ll give you effort as a blocker,” ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. said in a teleconference last month. “You can flex him out a little bit, he gives you some versatility there. He doesn’t have to just be in-line. And he can run. He runs 4.6 at 242 pounds.”

Smith is the son of former NFL tight end Irv Smith Sr., who was drafted No. 20 overall by the New Orleans Saints in the first round of the 1993 draft.