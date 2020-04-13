Kamar Wilcoxson, four-star defensive back from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, didn't envision his spring plans canceling due to COVID-19. He transferred from Stephenson High School in Stone Mountain, Georgia, to the powerhouse football factory after his junior season.

Wilcoxson de-committed from the University of Florida. He released a top eight and was eager to take spring/summer visits. IMG hired a new head coach, Bobby Acosta, to lead the Ascenders. It was a fresh start all-around for the highly-talented prospect..