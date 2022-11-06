Alabama's second loss to LSU in a decade effectively ended its hopes of returning to the College Football Playoff National Championship. It's also the earliest the Crimson Tide has lost two games since 2010 when it lost to South Carolina and the Tigers.

On Sunday, Alabama fell outside the top 10 for the first time since 2015 after losing to Ole Miss in Bryant-Denny Stadium. Georgia, Tennessee, LSU and Ole Miss are all in the top 10 with the Bulldogs garnering 61 first-place votes after they defeated the Volunteers.

Georgia tallied more than 60 first-place votes in both polls. Along with the Bulldogs the SEC had five teams voted into the coaches poll top 25 compared to four in the AP Top 25.

Alabama will travel to Ole Miss this week where it needs a win to keep its conference championship hopes alive.