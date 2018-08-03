Friday Insider Report on Alabama Football
Flash Sale! — 50 percent off annual subscription
GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama held its first practice of fall camp Friday. Players worked in shorts in 87-degree weather for the workout. Here are some notes from the media viewing period.
— Jalen Hurts led the quarterbacks during individual drills and was followed by Tua Tagovailoa, Mac Jones, Kyle Edwards, Layne Hatcher and Braxton Barker. When I was watching the quarterbacks throw, Hurts was throwing to the tight ends while Tagovailoa threw to the wide receivers at the same time.
— Alabama didn't tip its hand on the quarterback battle. Because the two players split with the receivers and the tight ends, the order in individual drills doesn’t really matter.
Not a subscriber?
Flash Sale! — 50 percent off annual subscription
GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!