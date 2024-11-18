Alabama basketball officially signs three Class of 2025 commits

Alabama basketball has signed its three committed pledges in the Class of 2025 on Monday. The signing period opened last Wednesday and the Crimson Tide officially locked down the services of four-star small forwards Amari Allen and London Jemison as well as Davion Hannah, who became Alabama's latest commitment pledge Friday. The Tide checks in with the No. 6 class in the country and the third-best class in the SEC. Alabama coach Nate Oats and assistant Preston Murphy have set a new standard on the recruiting trail since taking over in Tuscaloosa. The Tide followed up its No. 3 ranked class last season with another top 10 group in 2025. Allen was the first of the pair to commit to Alabama back on Sept. 10. Allen is the No. 64 player in the country and the No. 21 small forward in 2025. He picked the Tide over Nevada, Mississippi State, UCF, Wisconsin and Minnesota. The blue-chip small forward hails from Alabama coach Oats' home state of Wisconsin. Allen played for IMG Academy in Florida last season but returned home to play his senior season at Ashwabenon High School. Allen took an official visit to Alabama on Aug. 30 and was at Alabama football's game against Western Kentucky. He also took OVs to Minnesota, Nevada and Mississippi State before announcing his decision. “Amari is an elite wing that has the ability to play multiple positions due to his size, IQ and high skill level" Oats said of the elite prospect. "Over the summer Amari proved to be an efficient scorer, shooting 50 percent from the field, 40 percent from three-point range and 80 percent from the free-throw line and is a great fit for our style of play, in a modern era of college basketball.”

Jemison picked Alabama over Kansas and Louisville on Sept. 24. He is rated as the No. 50 overall prospect in 2025 and plays for St. Thomas Moore High School in West Hartford, Connecticut. The 6-foot-7 forward had a productive summer for Expressions Elite in the Nike EYBL circuit, averaging 13.1 points. 4.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists a game. Alabama initially offered Jemison on May 30, allowing the coaching staff to get out ahead of one of the fastest-rising prospects in 2025. Jemison jumped 48 spots to the No. 54 prospect this spring and is now a top-50 prospect in his senior season. “London is a combination of great size at 6’8” and his IQ for the game is elite," Oats said. "Throughout our time recruiting London, he possessed one of the best shot charts we have ever seen. His talent and size aside, he is known as a proven winner and fits the mold of how we are trying to play.” Oats was at St. Thomas Moore on Sept. 4 to see the blue-chip forward. Jemison visited Tuscaloosa two days later on Sept. 6 and was in attendance for the Alabama football game against South Florida. “I chose Alabama to win basketball games and maximize my upside,” Jemison told Rivals. “Coach Oats has had proven success developing talent—especially players with my physical makeup and shooting gravity. I’ve grown close with the entire staff throughout the recruiting process and I’m excited to be joining the program and helping continue its success.”

London Jemison on his official visit to Alabama | Photo: London Jemison/Instagram

Hannah is the No. 33 player and No. 10 small forward in the current cycle. Hannah is originally from Wisconsin but will spend his senior season at Link Year Academy in Branson, Missouri — current Alabama guard Labaron Philon also attended the basketball prep school. Hannah chose Alabama over Cincinnati, Missouri and Ohio State. Alabama trended heavily for Hannah after offering the talented small forward in July. The Tide got Hannah on campus for an official visit on Aug. 31 where he attended Alabama football's season opener. Oats and assistant Preston Murphy were at the forefront of his recruitment and continued to battle even as Missouri and Cincinnati seemed like they were pushing in front for Hannah's services. “Davion possesses elite athleticism that is showcased in the open court and has great size, giving him the chance to play a multitude of positions," Oats said. "At 6’6” with a 6’10” wingspan, he fits the mold of how we are trying to play just like the other guys we have brought in.” The early signing period started Wednesday and will run for a week ending on Nov. 20. The late signing period begins April 16 through May 21, 2025.

Harper's analysis

Tide Illustrated basketball analyst Jordan Harper gives his thoughts on the Crimson Tide's three signees.

"Hannah is a long, super athletic wing. He has a great shot but needs to work on shooting consistency. He has insane potential on the defensive end and can guard multiple positions. He projects as a combo guard in college and has a high ceiling moving forward."

“Amari Allen is a high ceiling prospect with solid size at 6’7 200 lb. He has a nice repeatable shot motion with versatility on the defensive end. He reminds me a lot of Kris Parker and Naas Cunningham in the way that he could be a guy that develops into a key role, but needs development. Solid first commitment in the 2025 cycle.”