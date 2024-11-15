Four-star SF Davion Hannah commits to Alabama

Alabama basketball added a third commit in the Class of 2025 during the early signing period. On Friday, four-star small forward Davion Hannah announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide.

Hannah is the No. 33 player and No. 10 small forward in the current cycle. Hannah is originally from Wisconsin but is playing his senior season at Link Year Academy in Branson, Missouri — current Alabama guard Labaron Philon also attended the basketball prep school. Hannah chose Alabama over Cincinnati, Missouri and Ohio State.

"When he's good, he's great," former basketball recruiting director Rob Cassidy said of Hannah. "He's a jumbo playmaker. He sees the floor really, really well, distributes the ball really well and scores around the bucket."

Alabama trended heavily for Hannah after offering the talented small forward in July. The Tide got Hannah on campus for an official visit on Aug. 31 where he attended Alabama football's season opener. Tide coach Nate Oats and assistant Preston Murphy were at the forefront of his recruitment and continued to battle even as Missouri and Cincinnati seemed like they were pushing in front for Hannah's services.

Ultimately, the Crimson Tide won out and Hannah will now join fellow four-star small forwards Amari Allen and London Jemison in Alabama's 2025 class.