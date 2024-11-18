Kalen Deboer says Alabama safety Keon Saab will miss remainder of season

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama will be without starting safety Keon Sabb for the remainder of the season. During his Monday press conference, Kalen DeBoer provided an update on the redshirt sophomore defender, indicating he won’t return from his foot injury in time to rejoin the team this year.





Sabb suffered a broken foot during Alabama’s loss to Tennessee on Oct. 19 and has missed the Tide’s last three games. Through seven starts, the Michigan transfer recorded 39 tackles, four pass breakups and two interceptions.





This story will be updated.