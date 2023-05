Former Alabama guard Jaden Bradley committed to Arizona on Wednesday, Tide Illustrated has learned.

Bradley played in 37 games for the Crimson Tide, averaging 6.4 points per game and shooting 39.5% from the field. Along with his contributions on the offensive end, the former four-star guard added 2.6 rebounds and 0.5 steals per game. Bradley becomes the second member of the Crimson Tide to join a new team since entering the transfer portal this offseason as Nimari Burnett committed to Michigan in March.

This story will be updated