This year’s NFL Draft is barely in the rearview mirror, but it’s never too early to look ahead to next year. Alabama saw 10 of its former players selected in what was Nick Saban’s final draft class. Meanwhile, first-year head coach Kalen DeBoer watched as 10 of his former Washington players came off the board.

What will DeBoer’s first draft class at Alabama look like? It’s hard to know for sure this early in the process. However, the Crimson Tide has a handful of players capable of coming off the board relatively early.

Here’s a look at a few current Alabama stars who could hear their names called around this time next year.