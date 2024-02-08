Alabama finalized its 2024 recruiting class during a dama-free National Signing Day on Wednesday. The Tide secured the signatures of three key recruits who waited until the late signing period and will join the team this summer. The trio includes highly-touted five-star receiver Ryan Williams, four-star EDGE Noah Carter and three-star linebacker Quinton "QB" Reese. In total Alabama will bring in 24 players from the Class of 2024. The Tide had 23 players signed in the early window but lost quarterback Julian Sayin and defensive back Jameer Grimsley to the transfer portal. Sayin ended up at Ohio State, while Grimsley took his talents to Florida. While the loss of Sayin in particular will hurt the Crimson Tide, the trio of players brought in have plenty of talent and helped keep Alabama’s 2024 class ranked No. 2 in the nation. Here’s what you need to know about the newest members of Alabama’s 2024 roster.

Advertisement

WR Ryan Williams — Saraland High School, Saraland Alabama

What did he do to get here?

The better question for Williams might be what hasn’t he done? Williams racked up over 3,000 receiving yards and 50 total touchdowns in a three-year career that will have likely left opposing high school coaches grateful that he reclassified to the 2024 class and departed early for college. This season, Williams totaled 71 catches for 1,324 yards and 19 touchdowns, along with 261 yards on the ground. He helped lead Saraland to back-to-back Class 6A State Championship appearances and had four receiving touchdowns in the title game against Clay-Chalkville this season. The five-star prospect is ranked as the No. 4 player and the No. 2 receiver in the 2024 Class, even after reclassifying up a year. He signed his National Letter of Intent two days before his 17th birthday and might be Alabama’s most important in-state pickup since Julio Jones.

How could he fit in next season?

Williams will likely be the only one of Alabama's three signees to see significant game time next season. He has a chance to be one of Alabama’s most explosive weapons as a 17-year-old freshman. His speed and burst gives will allow him to make ample plays using the space he’ll be able to create. Williams should be able to occupy a hybrid role at wideout, being used in the slot for crosses over the middle or split out wide where his speed can be unleashed with deep throws. Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe lived for the big play last season and may have his new favorite target for those types of throws in Kalen DeBoer’s pass-heavy scheme.

Did you know?

Williams became the first player in Alabama high school history to win the state’s Mr. Football Award in back-to-back seasons. In 2022, he also became the first sophomore to earn the honor, highlighting his outrageous potential at the college level. Other former Crimson Tide players to win the award include Jones, TJ Yeldon and Kool-Aid McKinstry. Williams was also named the 2023 6A Back of the Year by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

EDGE Noah Carter — Centennial High School, Peoria, Arizona

What did he do to get here?

In his final season at Centennial High School, Carter, a four-star EDGE, totaled 55 tackles, including 36 solo and two for loss. He also had 11 sacks, four quarterback hurries, one interception and a forced fumble. Carter was named as the Arizona high school football Defensive Player of the Year for his efforts last season. (fun fact: The Arizona Cardinals give out the Arizona high school Player of the Year Awards).

How could he fit in next season?

Carter likely won’t make a big impact in his first season with the Crimson Tide, but will certainly be in DeBoer’s and defensive coordinator Kane Wommack’s plans for the future. The Crimson Tide is bringing in three other EDGE rushers in the 2024 class — Steve Mboumoua, Jayshawn Ross and Jeremiah Beaman. At 6-foot-4, 220 pounds, Carter likely won’t develop the size to fit into Wommack’s Bandit role, which typically employs a larger defensive end. Instead, Carter will add depth at the Wolf spot, where Quandarrius Robinson is likely to start in 2024.

Did you know?

Alabama didn’t offer Carter until Jan. 16. He was initially signed on to play for DeBoer at Washington before DeBoer took the Alabama job. Carter was offered by the Tide just three days after his decommitment and committed to Alabama on Jan. 25 before signing Wednesday. DeBoer’s familiarity with Carter should give him a boost as he develops during his first season with a chance to compete for the starting Wolf role in 2025.

LB Quinton "QB" Reese — Ramsay High School, Birmingham, Alabama

What did he do to get here?

Reese was a star at Ramsay High School in Birmingham, totaling 334 tackles across four seasons, including 167 in his senior season. 25 of those tackles were for loss as he helped lead Ramsay to the Alabama 5A State Championship game, forcing two fumbles against Gulf Shores. Reese was named the 5A Lineman of the Year by the ASWA and is listed as the No. 29 inside linebacker and the No. 33 player in Alabama in the 2024 class.

How could he fit in next season?

Reese will be a depth piece for the Crimson Tide and could be in Wommack’s plans down the road. Including Reese, the Crimson Tide is bringing a total of four linebackers next season — four-star prospects Cayden Jones and Sterling Dixon and three-star linebacker Justin Okoronkwo. Reese’s 6-foot, 215-pound frame and sideline-to-sideline tackling ability give him a future in the Mike role within Wommack’s system.

Did you know?