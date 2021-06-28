BamaInsider Top 40 for 2021: Will Reichard breaks into the top 15

BamaInsider is unveiling its annual top-40 list for the Alabama football team. Players were rated based on their projected impact for the Crimson Tide this season. Today we continue the series by examining players 15-11. BamaInsider Top 40: 40-36 | 35-31 | 30-26 | 25-21| 20-16



15 — Henry To’o To’o, ILB

2020 highlights: Started all 10 of Tennessee’s games last season… Recorded a team-high 76 tackles, including 10 for a loss with a sack, two quarterback hurries, two pass deflections and an interception returned for a touchdown… Tallied a 31-yard reception against Vanderbilt. Why he’s here: Nick Saban tried to warn college football. The head coach said numerous times that if the NCAA allowed instant eligibility among transfers, Alabama would be the ones ending up benefiting. This offseason, he proved just that. After losing its leading tackler in Dylan Moses, the Tide wasted no time adding an equally-talented replacement as it brought in Tennessee transfer Henry To'o To'o. The 6-foot-2, 225-pound inside linebacker started 22 of his 23 games during his two years at Tennessee, combining for 148 tackles, including 15 stops for a loss and 1.5 sacks during that span. To’o To’o is the favorite to take over the vacant starting linebacker role beside Christian Harris at the heart of this year’s defense. However, the transfer will have to beat out senior Jaylen Moody, who appeared at No. 27 on this list and is coming off a productive spring camp. To’o To’o gets the edge over Moody here due to his two years of starting experience in the SEC. If the former Tennessee linebacker is able to carry over his past success to Alabama, the Tide will have one of the nation's deepest units.

14 — Emil Ekiyor Jr., OL

2020 highlights: Started all 13 games at right guard last season… Played 885 snaps, committing just one penalty… Earned a 75.3 offensive grade from Pro Football Focus, including a 70.5 pass-blocking mark and a 76.0 run-blocking mark… Allowed two sacks over 478 pass-blocking snaps. Why he’s here: There isn’t a less-glorified position than offensive guard. Offensive linemen are used to life in the shadows. However, tackles and centers seem to get a bit more recognition than their teammates to the right or left of them. Naturally, Emil Ekiyor is one of the most underrated players on this year’s roster. The redshirt junior looks every bit as big as his listed size of 6-foot-3, 324 pounds. He just doesn’t move like it. Ekiyor, a former basketball player, brings an elite level of athleticism to the guard position which allows him to excel at pulling across the line to pick up blocks. Alabama’s offensive line struggled this spring as Ekiyor was limited due to injury. Fortunately for the Tide, he should be back to full health by the fall. Along with his efforts on the field, Alabama will also look to rely on Ekiyor’s leadership skills as he joins Evan Neal as the two returning regulars from last season’s Joe Moore Award-winning unit.

13 — Will Reichard, K

2020 highlights: Appeared in all 13 games, serving as Alabama’s primary option at placekicker and on kickoffs… Selected as a finalist for the Lou Groza Award… Perfect on all 14 of his field-goal attempts as well as all 84 of his extra-point tries… His 98 made kicks without a miss are the most in FBS history by a kicker who remained perfect on the year… Averaged 60.29 yards per kickoff, recording 14 touchbacks while kicking the ball out of bounds twice on 69 attempts… Earned special teams player of the week honors from Alabama coaches for his play against Texas A&M, Georgia, Tennessee, Mississippi State and LSU. Why he’s here: Despite his success last season, Will Reichard didn’t have all that important of a role as Alabama’s historic offense generally bludgeoned its opponents to the point where field goal and extra points were trivial affairs. With the Tide losing the majority of its offensive firepower this offseason, the junior might face a few more meaningful kicks this year. Reichard's lone pressure kick last season occurred against Georgia when he lined up for a 52-yard attempt just before the half. After giving a confident nod to holder Mac Jones, the Hoover, Ala. native swung his powerful leg into the ball, sneaking it just inside the left upright to give the Tide the momentum it needed to spur a second-half comeback. “He’s always super even-keeled, you know, straight-line guy,” Jones said last season. “He just goes out there, takes his steps, hits it through the uprights then goes off the field and celebrates with his teammates. He’s the definition of what a good kicker is, and the reason he's a good kicker is because he practices really hard at it.” Reichard experienced a forgettable performance during this year’s A-Day game, missing three of five field-goal attempts. Alabama fans shouldn’t worry too much about the off day as the junior has already proven himself as one of the most reliable special teams weapons in the nation.

12 — Brian Robinson Jr., RB

2020 highlights: Appeared in all 13 games while serving as the Tide’s No. 2 running back… Finished second on the team with 483 yards and six touchdowns on 91 carries while also pulling in six receptions for 26 yards… Also served as a kick returner, averaging 18.67 yards on three attempts… Earned offensive player of the week honors from the Alabama coaching staff for his play at Arkansas where he ran for 54 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries while recording four receptions for 22 yards through the air. Why he’s here: Brian Robinson Jr.’s patience finally appears to be paying off. After coming to the Tide as a Rivals100 recruit in 2017, the Tuscaloosa, Ala. native has spent the past four seasons working behind a slew of future NFL backs. Thanks to the NCAA’s blanket eligibility waiver, he will be granted one final season with his hometown team as he appears set to take on the lead role in the Tide’s loaded backfield. Robinson was Alabama’s second-leading rusher the past two seasons. However, playing second-fiddle to Najee Harris limited him to a combined 187 carries for 924 yards over that span. By comparison, Harris recorded 251 carries for 1,466 yards during last season alone. With the Doak Walker Award winner now turning heads in Pittsburgh, Robinson should have the opportunity to take center stage in Tuscaloosa. In most years, Robinson’s increased role would land him a spot inside the top 10. However, Alabama still has plenty of mouths to feed as its backfield currently consists of five scholarship backs all rated as four- or five-star talents. Still, Robinson figures to receive the most touches of the bunch. He should also have plenty of opportunities to find the end zone as Alabama will likely look to take advantage of his 6-foot-1, 228-pound frame near the goal line.

11 — Christopher Allen, OLB