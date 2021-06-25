BamaInsider Top 40 for 2021: Several potential leaders featured in 20-16

BamaInsider is unveiling its annual top-40 list for the Alabama football team. Players were rated based on their projected impact for the Crimson Tide this season. Today we continue the series by examining players 20-16. BamaInsider Top 40: 40-36 | 35-31 | 30-26 | 25-21

20 — LaBryan Ray, DL

2020 highlights: Appeared in seven games, making three starts… Recorded 12 tackles, including .5 sacks with two quarterback hurries… battled through an elbow injury throughout the season. Why he’s here: It’s strange to think that LaBryan Ray is entering his fifth season at Alabama. If not for an injury-riddled college career, the former Rivals100 defensive lineman would likely be on an NFL roster right now. Instead, a series of setbacks has limited him to a combined 10 games over the past two years. While Ray’s recent injury woes present a question mark for the coming season, the redshirt senior could be one of the Tide’s most impactful defenders if he’s able to stay on the field. When healthy, the 6-foot-5, 295-pound defensive end is excellent at setting the edge. Despite only registering 164 defensive snaps last season, he was Alabama’s fourth-best run-stopper, earning a 76.6 grade from Pro Football Focus. This spring, Ray said he was getting back to 100 percent health after being hampered by an elbow injury last season. If he’s able to finally fend off the injury bug for good, he figures to be a key cog in Alabama’s defense. “I definitely took my time and had to deal with a lot of things,” Ray said. “I think now is the time to take it to the next level and be the leader that I should be.”

19 — DeMarcco Hellams, DB

2020 highlights: Appeared in all 13 games, making three starts… Finished fourth on the team with 62 tackles while also recording 1.5 tackles for a loss, one sack and three pass breakups… earned special teams player of the week honors from Alabama coaches for his efforts at Missouri, at Arkansas and against Florida... picked up defensive player of the week recognition from the coaching staff for his play against Mississippi State. Why he’s here: After breaking into Alabama’s starting lineup during the College Football Playoff, DeMarcco Hellams appears poised to carry over that momentum into his junior year. The hard-hitting defender started at deep safety for both of the Tide’s playoff games last season, tallying a team-high 12 tackles including a sack during the Rose Bowl win over Notre Dame before registering four more stops during the national championship victory over Ohio State. This spring, Hellams retained his starting spot, lining up beside Jordan Battle at deep safety on the first-team offense. During the A-Day game, he led all defenders with 12 tackles while also forcing a fumble and breaking up a pass. Hellams finished fourth on the team with 62 stops last year and earned the third-highest tackling grade with an 80.4 mark from Pro Football Focus. The 6-foot-1, 208-pound defensive back will still need to fend off sophomore Brian Branch and redshirt senior Daniel Wright for the starting safety role this fall. However, at the moment, he appears to have a healthy lead on his competition.

18 — Chris Owens, OL

2020 highlights: Appeared in 11 games, making three starts… Filled in for injured center Landon Dickerson during the College Football Playoff… Registered a team-high 84.6 pass-blocking grade during the national championship game against Ohio State… Also made a start in place of Evan Neal at right tackle against Arkansas. Why he’s here: At first glance, Chris Owens might seem like a bit of a reach this far up the list. The sixth-year senior started just three games for Alabama last season, most notably filling in for Landon Dickerson during the Tide’s two games in the College Football Playoff. Owens, 6-foot-3, 315-pounds,doesn’t share the same elite mix of athleticism and power as Alabama’s other two returning starting offensive linemen, Evan Neal and Emil Ekiyor Jr. However, he could prove just as important. Alabama’s last four starting centers have gone on to be voted as permanent team captains. Owens is a strong candidate to continue that trend this season as he is the favorite to land the starting role in the middle of the Tide’s line. Despite primarily serving as a reserve, Owens was one of the biggest voices in the locker room, playing a key role in the Black Lives Matter movement last offseason. Along with providing a veteran presence, he also has the versatility to play at both center and tackle which will allow Alabama to be flexible if one of its linemen goes down to injury.

17 — Phidarian Mathis, DL

2020 highlights: Appeared in all 13 games, making six starts… Recorded 31 tackles, including five stops for a loss with 1.5 sacks to go with three quarterback hurries, a forced fumble and three pass breakups… Selected as a defensive player of the week by the coaching staff following the game against Mississippi State. Why he’s here: The theme of this segment of the list has been leadership, and Phidarian Mathis fits in perfectly. After Ray went down with an elbow injury last season, Alabama was in need of another veteran presence to take charge of its young defensive line. Mathis did just that, providing a leading force both on and off the field. Alabama has plenty of depth on this year’s defensive line. However, the Tide will need to replace the inside presence generated by departing defensive tackle Christian Barmore, who led the team with eight sacks to go with six quarterback hurries. Mathis recorded just 1.5 sacks and three quarterback hurries while splitting time as a starter last season. However, the 6-foot-4, 312-pound defensive lineman ranked second on the team behind Barmore, earning a 79.5 pass-rushing grade from PFF.

16 — Tim Smith, DL