BamaInsider Top 40 for 2021: Several key reserves featured in 35-31

Over the next few weeks, BamaInsider will unveil its annual top-40 list for the Alabama football team. Players were rated based on their projected impact for the Crimson Tide this season. Today we continue the series by examining players 35-31.



35 — Tommy Brown, OL

2020 highlights: Saw action in 10 games, serving as a backup guard while also working on the field goal/extra point unit on special teams… Appeared in 57 snaps on offense, earning a 77.2 grade from Pro Football Focus, including a 78.2 pass-blocking mark and a 79.1 run-blocking mark. Why he’s here: Brown started at right guard during the A-Day scrimmage after primarily working as the backup at left guard last season. The 6-foot-7, 320-pound lineman also has the versatility to slide out to tackle where he served as a backup in 2019. Brown’s first-team action on A-Day came as returning starter Emil Ekiyor Jr. missed the scrimmage due to injury. Ekiyor is one of three returning starters on this year’s line, joining Evan Neal, who is projected to start at left tackle, and Chris Owens, who is the favorite to land the starting center role. With Ekiyor likely to take up one of the two guard spots, that leaves Alabama with openings at the other interior vacancy as well as right tackle. Brown has experience at both of those positions, which could be influential in him earning a starting role this season. However, the redshirt junior will have a battle on his hands as he goes up against redshirt senior Kendall Randolph, sophomore Javion Cohen and five-star freshmen JC Latham and Tommy Brockermeyer to fill one of the two openings.

34 — Paul Tyson, QB

2020 highlights: Did not play Why he’s here: Despite appearing in just seven combined snaps over his two previous seasons at Alabama, it could be argued that Paul Tyson should be even higher on this list. While the redshirt sophomore isn’t likely to beat out Bryce Young for the starting role behind center, he’s now just one play away from being called on to take over the reins of the Tide’s offense. Recent years have taught Alabama how important having a quality backup at quarterback can be. Mac Jones took over for an injured Tua Tagovailoa in 2019 before rewriting the Tide’s record books en route to earning the Davey O’Brien Award last season. Before that, Tagovailoa famously introduced himself to college football by coming on for Jalen Hurts to orchestrate a second-half comeback against Georgia in the 2018 national championship game. The following season, Hurts filled in for an injured Tagovailoa, spurring on a fourth-quarter comeback against the Bulldogs in the SEC Championship Game. Despite his lack of experience, Tyson should be a viable option if called upon this season. The 6-foot-5, 228-pound pocket passer has a strong arm and possesses many of the same traits that made Jones successful last year.

33 — Justin Eboigbe, DL

2020 highlights: Appeared in all 13 games, making nine starts… Recorded 19 tackles including .5 stops for a loss with three quarterback hurries… Tallied his first career interception, picking off a ball at the line against Georgia. Why he’s here: Justin Eboigbe is another player who arguably deserves to be higher on this list. The junior has made a combined 11 starts over his previous two years with the program, including nine last season. While it’s unknown if he’ll hold a starting role this year as LaBryan Ray returns from injury, Eboigbe still figures to be a part of the Tide’s rotation across the defensive front. If Eboigbe is going to rise to prominence this season, he’ll have to provide a bit more production in the pass rush. Last year, the 6-foot-5, 285-pounder earned a 56.2 pass-rushing grade from PFF — the closest among Alabama lineman. The Tide has plenty of talent waiting in the wings, so competition for playing time will be fierce.

32 — Javion Cohen, OL

2020 highlights: Earned SEC All-Freshman honors while appearing in 28 offensive snaps over five games at left tackle… Received a 59.3 offensive grade from PFF, including a 71.0 pass-blocking mark and a 58.2 run-blocking mark. Why he’s here: Cohen started at left guard for the first-team offense during the A-Day game and performed well this spring while recovering from a bone-spur injury. Like Brown, he’s in contention to fill one of the starting spots vacated by the departures of Alex Leatherwood, Landon Dickerson and Deonte Brown. Previously this offseason, we’ve projected Brown to start over Cohen at one of the guard spots. However, Cohen seems to be picking up a bit of momentum heading into the fall. Like Brown, Cohen, 6-foot-4, 325 pounds, has the ability to line up at either guard or tackle. “Javion’s been doing good,” Owens said this spring. “All of our young guys have been doing good. We’ve been moving people around every day. That’s part of what spring is – just trying to figure out who can play, who can take the meetings and bring them to the field. He’s been doing well and everyone else has been trying to keep him along with us. I feel like the more we go on in the spring, we just build more chemistry, and ultimately that will just help us in the long run.”

31 — Javon Baker, WR