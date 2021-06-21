BamaInsider Top 40 for 2021: Pair of freshmen receivers featured in 40-36

Over the next few weeks, BamaInsider will unveil its annual top-40 list for the Alabama football team. Players were rated based on their projected impact for the Crimson Tide this season. Today, we start the series by examining players 40-36.



40 — James Burnip, P

2020 highlights: Did not play. Why he’s here: It’s not completely clear what Alabama is going to do with its punting situation. While last year’s primary option, Charlie Scott, punted during the A-Day game, it doesn’t appear as though the Air Force transfer will receive the necessary military waiver to play for the Tide again this year. Alabama brought in Troy transfer Jack Martin in May. Although, the most intriguing option might be a punter who has yet to play a down of football. Earlier this month, the Tide dipped into the foreign market, flipping Australian punter James Burnip from Ole Miss. In January, Burnip told RebelGrove.com that he has yet to play a game of football. However, the promising prospect has trained with Prokick Australia, an organization that has developed several top college punters. Alabama has struggled on punts the past three years, ranking No. 118 in the nation last season averaging 38.0 yards per punt after ranking No. 101 in 2019 (39.91) and No. 128 in 2018 (35.76). If all goes right for the Tide’s offense this season, it won’t need to rely much on its punter. However, with several key stars departing, Alabama might need a few big boots early in the year.

39 — JoJo Earle, WR

High school highlights: Rated as the No. 41 overall player and No. 5 receiver in the 2021 class... Recorded a combined 4,984 yards of total offense while adding 39 touchdowns through the air and 26 more scores on the ground over his three-year varsity career at Aledo High School in Texas... This past season, he helped the Bearcats win their third straight state title, accounting for 224 total yards and a touchdown in the championship game... Flipped to Alabama from LSU in December. Why he’s here: Unlike Alabama’s other three wide receiver signees in this year’s class, JoJo Earle didn’t join the Tide until the summer. According to sources, the Rivals100 receiver hasn’t wasted any time making an impact during summer workouts. Earlier this offseason, Earle’s personal receiver coach, Marvin Mims, told BamaInsider that the 5-foot-9, 170-pound playmaker is “one of the most polished kids entering college that I’ve ever had.” Earle has already drawn comparisons to fellow Texan, Jaylen Waddle, due to his similar build and ability to make defenders miss in open space. Like Waddle, Earle is best suited for the slot and also has the ability to become a dangerous return man. “There are some ways where they are the same, but they’re also different players,” Hooks said of the comparison between Earle and Waddle. “Size-wise, they’re about the same. They both have really good ball skills and can be used a lot of different ways. Jaylen Waddle’s top-end speed is faster than JoJo’s, but coming into college I think JoJo’s a more polished receiver.”

38 — Agiye Hall, WR

High school highlights: Rated as the No. 71 overall player and No. 14 wide receiver in the 2021 class... Recorded more than 1,000 receiving yards during his senior season at Bloomingdale High School in Valrico, Fla... Chose Alabama over 40-plus offers, including Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Miami and Oregon. Why he’s here: Agiye Hall has all the makings of Alabama’s next star receiver. The only question is how long it will take for him to break into the Tide’s starting rotation. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound wideout was one of the biggest talking points following the A-Day game where he came down with several highlight grabs while pulling in four receptions for 72 yards. Following the scrimmage, Nick Saban praised Hall, stating he has a lot of ability and has made significant improvement in his ability to play fast on a regular basis. “He makes a lot of contested catches,” Saban said. “He’s got great size. He’s got really some explosive speed that I think we need. We need some guys to complement John Metchie when he gets back. We are pleased with his progress. He had a really good spring.” Despite the promising start to his college career, Hall will likely begin the season on Alabama’s second rotation of receivers. Along with adding depth to the unit, his size and ability to make contested catches could make him a nice end-zone option for the Tide.

37 — Roydell Williams, RB

2020 highlights: Played in eight games, rushing for 71 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries... Scored his first-career touchdown on a 2-yard run against Kentucky... Served on kick coverage and punt return units on special teams. Why he’s here: Alabama’s backfield is still pretty crowded even after losing Doak Walker Award winner Najee Harris to the NFL as well as Keilan Robinson and Kyle Edwards to the transfer portal this offseason. Still, the recent departures might have opened up a role for Roydell Williams in Alabama’s offense. With Brian Robinson Jr. and Trey Sanders sidelined for the A-Day game, Williams started for the first-team offense, running for 43 yards on 12 carries while pulling in four receptions for 65 more yards through the air. The former Rivals100 member has the ability to catch out of the backfield which could make him a useful weapon on third downs. Williams, 5-foot-10, 210 pounds, would also serve as a nice change-of-pace option to Brian Robinson’s 6-foot-1, 228-pound frame. Williams is coming off a strong spring camp. According to sources, he’s been able to maintain that momentum this summer and could even push to become the second back in the rotation behind Brian Robinson this fall.

36 — Drew Sanders, OLB