BamaInsider Top 40 for 2021: Potential breakout back included in 25-21

Over the next few weeks, BamaInsider will unveil its annual top-40 list for the Alabama football team. Players were rated based on their projected impact for the Crimson Tide this season. Today we continue the series by examining players 25-21.

25 — Jase McClellan, RB

2020 highlights: Appeared in 12 games, taking part in 149 snaps, including 34 on offense… Led the team averaging 10.65 yards per carry while rushing for 245 yards and two touchdowns… Nearly reached the 100-yard mark twice, rushing for 99 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries against Kentucky before piling up 95 yards and a score on six carries against Arkansas… Selected as one of the Crimson Tide's special teams players of the week for his efforts against Mississippi State… Served on the kick coverage, kick return and punt return units on special teams. Why he’s here: Alabama will be without last year’s Doak Walker Award winner in Najee Harris this season. However, the Tide will still have plenty of firepower in the backfield as its running backs room features five backs who are all rated as four- or five-star talents. Jase McClellan is perhaps the most exciting of those options as the former Rivals100 back appears poised for a breakout sophomore season. McClellan’s carries were limited last year as he played behind Harris and Brian Robinson Jr. Although, when the 5-foot-11, 212-pound playmaker did get the ball in his hand, he generally made the most of the opportunity. McClellan led Alabama with 10.65 yards per carry, ripping off several big runs, including an 80-yard touchdown against Arkansas which ended up as the Tide’s longest rush of the season. With Harris now off to the NFL, McClellan figures to be next in line behind Robinson in Alabama’s loaded backfield. The sophomore could even wind up as the Tide’s lead back if he continues to crank out big runs this season.

24 — Kool-Aid McKinstry, DB

High school highlights: Rated as the top player in the state of Alabama as well as the No. 1 cornerback and No. 27 overall player in this year’s class… Was named Mr. Football by the Alabama Sports Writers Association after returning two interceptions for touchdowns and recording 13 pass breakups during his senior season…. Also recorded 45 receptions for 706 yards and 11 touchdowns on offense, including five catches for 89 yards and a touchdown during the state championship game as he led Pinson Valley High School to the Class 6A state title… A two sport star in high school, he was also offered a scholarship by Alabama’s basketball team. Why he’s here: Now officially listed as “Kool-Aid” on Alabama’s roster Ga’Quincy McKinstry is a name to know for the upcoming season. The five-star defensive back earned his nickname due to his ever-present smile which resembles the Kool-Aid man. Given the freshman’s potential, Crimson Tide coaches should also be grinning from ear to ear this fall. McKinstry put his potential on display during the A-Day game where he recorded an interception, a fumble recovery, a pass deflection and three tackles, including one for a loss. His interception against walk-on quarterback Braxton Barker ultimately set up the White team’s game-winning drive in the fourth quarter. “Every day Coach Saban gets on him about getting better and he feeds off of it,” safety Jordan Battle said. “Every day he gets better with trying to get things corrected and today showed that he’s made a lot of improvement and he made a lot of plays out there.” McKinstry should find himself in a tight battle with redshirt junior Jalyn Armour-Davis for the vacant starting role at cornerback left behind by first-round pick Patrick Surtain II. Even if the freshman doesn’t begin the season with the first-team defense, it shouldn’t be long until he finds the field this year.

23 — Jalyn Armour-Davis, DB

2020 highlights: Appeared in nine games, taking part in 78 snaps, including 33 on defense… Recorded two tackles, serving as a backup defensive back in addition to holding multiple special teams roles… Saw a season-high 15 snaps against Ohio State in the national championship game. Why he’s here: After a bumpy start to his college career, things are finally beginning to look up for Jalyn Armour-Davis. The former Rivals150 recruit sat out his freshman season in 2018 with a knee injury before spending the past two years working primarily on special teams. This spring, that patience appeared to have paid off as he lined up across from Josh Jobe at cornerback with the first-team defense. “I’ve been seeing him in workouts every single day taking everything seriously like he’s been doing since he got here,” linebacker Christian Harris said this spring. “I’m real excited to see what this season has for him.” Armour-Davis, 6-foot-1, 192 pounds, has the length Nick Saban covets in his cornerbacks. Heading into his fourth year with the program, the redshirt junior is now plenty familiar with the Tide’s defensive scheme which should give him the leg up on McKinstry early on. Armour-Davis also has the versatility to move inside to the Star position if needed.

22 — D.J. Dale, DL

2020 highlights: Appeared in all 13 games, making 11 starts… recorded 22 tackles, including one for a loss with a fumble recovery and two pass breakups… selected as one of the defensive players of the week by Alabama coaches for his efforts against Mississippi State… Recorded a season-high six tackles and two pass deflections against Georgia… Tallied a career-high six receptions for 94 yards against Tennessee. Why he’s here: D.J. Dale isn’t necessarily the flashiest name on this list, but he is one of the most experienced and will certainly serve a key role in the Tide’s defense. The 6-foot-3, 307-pound junior has served as the Tide’s starting nose guard the past two years and should retain the role this season. Due to the nature of his position, Dale hasn’t filled up the stat sheet the past two years. However, he does do a decent job of taking on blocks and clogging running lanes. This offseason, Dale is working to add a bit more explosion to his game as Alabama director of sports science Matt Rhea posted a video of him showing an improved burst off the line. If the Birmingham, Ala. native is able to provide more of an inside pass-rushing threat this year, it would go a long way toward offsetting the loss of departing defensive tackle Christian Barmore, who led the team with eight sacks last season.

