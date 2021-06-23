BamaInsider Top 40 for 2021: Brian Branch headlines 30-26

Over the next few weeks, BamaInsider will unveil its annual top-40 list for the Alabama football team. Players were rated based on their projected impact for the Crimson Tide this season. Today we continue the series by examining players 30-26. BamaInsider Top 40: 40-36 | 35-31

30 — Cameron Latu, TE

2020 highlights: Appeared in 12 games, making 127 total snaps, including 55 on offense… Served on the kick return, punt return and field goal/extra point units on special teams. Why he’s here: Heading into the offseason, tight end appeared to be Alabama’s thinnest position group on offense. Over the spring, Cameron Latu did a lot to quell those concerns for the Tide. The former defensive end looks to be coming into his own at tight end as he was one of quarterback Bryce Young’s favorite targets during the spring. Latu reeled in a combined four touchdowns during Alabama’s three scrimmages, including a 59-yard score during the A-Day game. The 6-foot-5, 250-pound redshirt junior will also be able to contribute in the blocking game which should complement Jahleel Billingsley’s receiving skill set when the Tide uses two tight ends. Latu is now entering his fourth year with the program and third season at tight end. After waiting patiently for his turn, he should finally get the opportunity to display his four-star athleticism on the field. “He’s a good C-area blocker. He’s got a much better command of the offense,” head coach Nick Saban said during spring camp. “I think he’s much more confident and he’s really a good receiver. He’s got good hands, so we’re really pleased with the progress that he’s made.”

29 — JC Latham, OL

High school highlights: Rated as the No. 1 offensive tackle and No. 2 overall player in this year’s class… Played exclusively on defense during his first two seasons of high school before switching to offense after transferring to IMG Academy in 2019… Helped IMG to an 8-0 record and the No. 1 ranking in the MaxPreps Xcellent Top 25 poll while starting at left tackle this past season. Why he’s here: Alabama brought in one of its best-ever recruiting hauls, including five five-stars and 18 Rivals100 members. The highest-rated of that bunch is JC Latham, who already looked the part of an SEC lineman upon joining the Tide in January. Latham, 6-foot-6, 325 pounds, played basketball in high school and offers plenty of athleticism for his size. While his eventual home figures to be at the tackle position, he also has the ability to move inside to guard if needed. Despite his talent, Latham will face plenty of competition as he looks to lock down a first-team role this fall. While Alabama loses Alex Leatherwood, Landon Dickerson and Deonte Brown from last year’s Joe Moore Award-winning offensive line, it returns three established veterans in Evan Neal, Emil Ekiyor Jr. and Chris Owens. That likely leaves two starting spots up for grabs. Latham is a strong candidate to fill one of those two openings, but he’ll have to battle with fellow five-star freshman Tommy Brockermeyer as well as redshirt senior Kendall Randolph, redshirt junior Tommy Brown and sophomore Javion Cohen.

28 — Trey Sanders, RB

2020 highlights: Played in four games before suffering a season-ending hip injury during a car accident in November… Recorded 134 yards on 30 carries, including a career-high 80 yards on the ground against Mississippi State… Also recorded one kick return for 17 yards. Why he’s here: If this list was solely based on talent, Trey Sanders would easily fall somewhere in the top five. The former five-star recruit came to Alabama as the No. 1 running back and No. 3 overall player in the 2019 class. Unfortunately, an injury-riddled start to his college career hasn’t allowed him to reach his star potential. Sanders is coming off his second straight season-ending injury after he was involved in a car accident while back home in Florida during the Crimson Tide’s open week last November. Before that, he was forced to sit out the entire 2019 campaign after breaking his foot during fall camp of that year. Still, the limited glimpses he has been able to show on the field have offered plenty of promise. Sanders' most recent setback came a week after his best game to date as he averaged a team-high 6.7 yards per carry against Mississippi State, piling up a career-high 80 yards while also returning a kick 17 yards. That game featured a 25-yard run, marking his second straight week with a gain of 20 yards or more. While Sanders was limited this spring, he was able to partake in dry-land running as he looks to be well on his way to a full recovery. Assuming he’s able to recoup his elite athleticism, the 6-foot, 214-pound bowling ball could develop into a key weapon for Alabama. Along with serving as a big-play threat on the ground, Sanders is also known for his ability to catch out of the backfield. That could see him carve out a role on third downs as the Tide looks to take advantage of his talent while nursing him back onto the field.

27 — Jaylen Moody, LB

2020 highlights: Appeared in all 13 games, taking part in 279 snaps, including 114 on defense… Recorded 18 tackles, including .5 for a loss with a forced fumble… Earned defensive player of the week honors from the coaching staff after tallying a career-high seven tackles against Arkansas while filling in for an injured Christian Harris… Spent time on nearly every special teams unit in addition to his contributions on defense. Why he’s here: If not for the addition of Henry To’o To’o this offseason, Jaylen Moody would be much higher up on this list. In fact, depending on how things shake up this fall, the senior could end up making more of an impact than the Tennessee transfer. After losing its leading tackler in Dylan Moses this offseason, Alabama has a hole in the heart of its defense as it looks to fill the starting spot next to Christian Harris. This spring, Moody showed he’s ready to step into that role, putting together a solid camp while lining up with the first-team defense. “I think I’ve grown with the game, learning the game, the real nitty-gritty, coverages, the fronts, how to do my job," Moody said in April. "Play between the plays, not getting in and out of situations, not getting too frustrated, but understanding what my assignment is and making the play when it comes to me, and also knowing how to set up other guys when it’s time for them to make plays.” Even if Moody isn’t able to beat out To’o To’o for the first-team role, he should add valuable depth to the unit while serving as a key contributor on special teams.

26 — Brian Branch, DB