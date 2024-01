Alabama is losing its wide receivers coach to a conference rival. According to multiple reports Tuesday evening, Holmon Wiggins is leaving to become a co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach.

Wiggins has coached at Alabama since 2019. Under his guidance, the Crimson Tide has produced six draft picks at the wide receiver position, including five first-rounders. Wiggins coached DeVonta Smith to the Heisman Trophy during the 2020 season, helping him become the first receiver to win the award since Desmond Howard in 1991.

Wiggins came to the Crimson Tide after serving as Virginia Tech’s receivers coach from 2016-18. Before that, he coached receivers at Memphis from 2012-15. Wiggins also served as a running backs coach at Tulsa (2011) and Ball State (2006-10). He got his coaching start at New Mexico State, serving as a student assistant from 2003-04 before being promoted to a graduate assistant in 2005.