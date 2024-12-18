Alabama safety Malachi Moore to miss ReliaQuest Bowl vs. Michigan

“He wanted to do everything he could to get out there,” DeBoer said. “Was trying to wait it out to see if it could possibly be something he could be able to participate in.”

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama will be down a team captain for its ReliaQuest Bowl matchup against Michigan later this month. Following Wednesday’s practice head coach Kalen DeBoer announced that starting safety Malachi Moore will undergo surgery on an existing injury later in the day.

DeBoer said Moore has been dealing with the injury for much of the season. The head coach praised the graduate safety for the toughness he showed by gritting through the setback in recent weeks.

“Just hats off to how much he loves this place, how bad he wanted to be out there on the field each and every Saturday and even how bad he wanted to be out with these guys and finish it off in his career with the bowl game,” DeBoer said. “Unfortunately we’re not going to have him, but I love that kid to death. He’s got a bright future in everything he does.

“He poured a lot into this place, a lot of passion, a lot of want-to, a lot of desire — a lot of things that I know the rest of our team took from him along the way.”

Moore, who returned for his fifth and final season this year, was one of Alabama’s four team captains this season. Through 12 games, the Trussville, Alabama native finished third on the team with 70 tackles, including three for a loss and a sack. He also leads the team with eight pass breakups and two forced fumbles to go with a pair of interceptions. Moore is the only Alabama player to play in and win five Iron Bowls.

No. 6 Alabama (9-3) will play Michigan on Dec. 31 inside Tampa's Raymond James Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT, and the game will be aired on ESPN.