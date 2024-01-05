A third member of Alabama's strong linebacker unit opted to take his talents to the 2024 NFL Draft. On Friday, redshirt senior Trezmen Marshall announced via Instagram that he is declaring for the draft.

Marshall joined Alabama after four seasons with Georgia and totaled 56 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 2023. A COVID waiver would have given Marshall the option to return for a sixth season, after injuries limited him to just seven combined appearances across the 2020 and 2021 seasons when he was with the Bulldogs.

Marshall joins Chris Braswell and Dallas Turner as members of Alabama's linebacking corps to declare for the draft. The Crimson Tide will retain sophomore linebacker Jihaad Campbell as well as Deontae Lawson next season. Lawson announced Thursday that he will return for a fourth campaign in Tuscaloosa.

Along with the trio of linebackers, offensive lineman JC Latham and cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry have also declared for the NFL Draft. Fellow Crimson Tide defensive back Terrion Arnold is also expected to declare, according to a report from ESPN's Chris Low.