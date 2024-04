Alabama is losing one of its top freshmen from this year’s class. Peyton Woodyard entered his name in the transfer portal Monday night, becoming the third Crimson Tide player to do so in the spring window.

Woodyard signed with Alabama as the No. 60 overall player and No. 5 safety in the 2024 class. The Fullerton, California native will have four years of eligibility remaining at his next school.

