After a bit of a wait, Kalen DeBoer has finally added some depth to his secondary in the spring transfer window. Alabama dipped back into the portal Monday, landing a commitment from Charlotte safety Kameron Howard. The rising sophomore will have three years of eligibility remaining for the Crimson Tide.

Howard started three games over 12 appearances during his debut season last year. He recorded a pair of interceptions and a pass breakup to go with 38 tackles.

While Howard played safety for Charlotte last season, he could move to Alabama’s Husky role in first-year defensive coordinator Kane Wommack’s setup. According to Pro Football Focus, the 5-foot-11, 189-pound defensive back spent 171 of his defensive snaps either in the box or the slot as compared to 167 snaps at deep safety last season. This spring, Alabama worked redshirt junior DeVonta Smith and true freshman Red Morgan at the Husky position.

If Alabama uses Howard at deep safety, he figures to serve as a depth option behind returning starter Malachi Moore and Michigan transfer Keon Sabb. Alabama could also move Moore back down to the slot while playing Howard next to Sabb in the back of the secondary.

Howard is Alabama’s third transfer addition of the spring window, joining offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor (Iowa) and Lou Groza Award-winning kicker Graham Nicholson (Miami-Ohio). The spring transfer window will close Tuesday. However, players already in the portal can still move to new teams.

In total, Alabama has added 11 college transfers this offseason.