With the 2023 season in the books, Alabama will now focus on rebuilding for another playoff run this year.

The Crimson Tide has already seen plenty of roster turnover, losing players to both the NFL draft and the transfer portal. There are also still plenty of moves to be made as Alabama needs to trim its roster down to the 85-man scholarship limit while still filling key holes left behind by departures.

Alabama has ways of making its numbers work to maneuver roster limits, so it can sometimes be difficult to judge where it sits in terms of scholarship count. That being said, below is an estimated tracker of the Crimson Tide’s current roster for the 2024 season.