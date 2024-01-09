Advertisement
Alabama eligibility tracker for the 2024 roster

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban looks on during the second half against the Michigan Wolverines in the 2024 Rose Bowl college football playoff semifinal game at Rose Bowl. Photo | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Tony Tsoukalas • TideIllustrated
Managing Editor
@Tony_Tsoukalas

With the 2023 season in the books, Alabama will now focus on rebuilding for another playoff run this year.

The Crimson Tide has already seen plenty of roster turnover, losing players to both the NFL draft and the transfer portal. There are also still plenty of moves to be made as Alabama needs to trim its roster down to the 85-man scholarship limit while still filling key holes left behind by departures.

Alabama has ways of making its numbers work to maneuver roster limits, so it can sometimes be difficult to judge where it sits in terms of scholarship count. That being said, below is an estimated tracker of the Crimson Tide’s current roster for the 2024 season.

Eligibility tracker by position
Position  Freshmen Sophomores Juniors Seniors Total

QB

2

1

1

0

4

RB

3

1

1

0

5

WR

6

2

3

0

11

TE

3

1

1

2

7

OL

8

2

3

0

13

DL

6

2

4

2

14

EDGE

4

0

1

1

6

ILB

4

2

2

1

9

CB

6

1

1

1

9

S

3

3

0

2

8

ST

1

0

0

1

2

Total

46

15

17

10

88
Quarterbacks (4)
Freshmen Sophomores  Juniors Seniors

Dylan Lonergan (RS)

Ty Simpson (RS)

Jalen Milroe (RS)

Julian Sayin

Running backs (5)
Freshmen Sophomores  Juniors Seniors

Richard Young (RS)

Justice Haynes

Jam Miller

Daniel Hill

Kevin Riley
Wide receivers (11)
Freshmen Sophomores  Juniors Seniors

Cole Adams (RS)

Emmanuel Henderson (RS)

Isaiah Bond

Jaren Hamilton (RS)

Jalen Hale

Kendrick Law

Aeryn Hampton

Kobe Prentice

Amari Jefferson

Rico Scott

Ryan Williams

Ryan Williams is committed to Alabama but has not signed.
Tight ends (7)
Freshmen Sophomores  Juniors Seniors

Ty Lockwood (RS)

Danny Lewis Jr. (RS)

Amari Niblack

C.J. Dippre

Jay Lindsay

Robbie Ouzts

Caleb Odom

Offensive line (13)
Freshmen Sophomores  Juniors Seniors

Olaus Alinen (RS)

Elijah Pritchett (RS)

James Brockermeyer (RS)

Naquil Betrand (RS)

Kadyn Proctor

Jaeden Roberts (RS)

Wilkin Formby (RS)

Tyler Booker

Miles McVay (RS)

Roq Montgomery (RS)

Jo Ionata

Casey Poe

William Sanders

Defensive line (14)
Freshmen Sophomores  Juniors Seniors

Edric Hill (RS)

Khurtis Perry (RS)

Damon Payne (RS)

Jah-Marien Latham (RS)

Hunter Osborne (RS)

James Smith

Tim Keenan III

Tim Smith (GR)

Jordan Renaud (RS)

Jaheim Oatis

Jeremiah Beaman

LT Overton

Isaia Faga

Steven Mboumoua
Edge rushers (6)
Freshmen Sophomores  Juniors Seniors

Keon Keeley (RS)

Keanu Koht (RS)

Quandarrius Robinson (GR)

Yhonzae Pierre (RS)

Qua Russaw (RS)

Jayshawn Ross

Inside linebackers (9)
Freshmen Sophomores  Juniors Seniors

Sterling Dixon

Jeremiah Alexander (RS)

Deontae Lawson (RS)

Justin Jefferson

Cayden Jones

Shawn Murphy (RS)

Jihaad Campbell

Justin Okoronkwo

Quinton Reese

Quinton Reese is committed to Alabama but has not signed.
Cornerbacks (9)
Freshmen Sophomores  Juniors Seniors

Jahlil Hurley (RS)

Antonio Kite (RS)

Domani Jackson

Trey Amos (GR)

Dezz Ricks (RS)

Zabien Brown

Jameer Grimsley

Jaylen Mbakwe

Zay Mincey
Safeties (8)
Freshmen Sophomores  Juniors Seniors

Dre Kirkpatrick Jr.

Caleb Downs


Malachi Moore (GR)

Red Morgan

Bray Hubbard

DeVonta Smith

Peyton Woodyard

Tony Mitchell
Specialists
Freshmen Sophomores  Juniors Seniors

Conor Talty (RS)


James Burnip
