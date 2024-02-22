After video review, the SEC office determined that Wague committed the fighting act of striking Florida’s Alex Condon in the back of the head with his elbow/forearm with 9:25 remaining to play in the first half. The play came while Condon was diving for a loose ball. Upon going to the ground, Wague appeared to deliberately strike Condon on the back of the head.

Alabama basketball will be down a big man for this weekend’s trip to Kentucky. Senior forward Mo Wague was suspended by the SEC on Thursday afternoon for “committing a fighting act” during the Crimson Tide’s win over Florida on Wednesday night. Wague will be suspended one game for the incident.

“We received the discipline for Mo from the SEC and agree with the suspension,” Alabama head coach Nate Oats said through a release from the university. “After reviewing the film, the penalty is understandable and appropriate.”

NCAA rules require a suspension for the next regular-season game when a player commits an act of fighting defined as “a confrontation involving one or more players, coaches or other team personnel wherein (but not limited to) a fist, hand, arm, foot, knee or leg is used to combatively strike the other individual.”

Wague has started eight games over 24 appearances this season. The 6-foot-10, 225-pound junior is averaging 4.0 points and 2.8 rebounds and 0.5 blocks while shooting 64.8% from the floor over 10 minutes a game. He was held scoreless with one rebound over three minutes during Alabama’s 98-93 overtime win over Florida.

Alabama (19-7, 11-2 in the SEC) will face Kentucky (18-8, 8-5) at 3 p.m. CT on Saturday inside Rupp Arena in Lexington Kentucky. The game will be televised on CBS.