Alabama basketball forward Alex Tchikou will wear No. 35 next season. Photo | Getty Images
The Alabama basketball team updated its 2020-21 roster Monday, revealing jersey numbers as well as heights and weights for its five new signees as well as Yale graduate transfer Jordan Bruner. The updated roster also included two new walk-ons in Jaden Quinerly, the brother of point guard Javon Quinerly, as well as Francis Marion College graduate transfer Kendall Wall.

Alabama 2020-21 basketball roster 

1 — Herbert Jones, 6-7, 205 pounds, senior

2 — Jordan Bruner, 6-10, 225 pounds, graduate

3 — Alex Reese, 6-9, 245, senior

4 — Juwan Gary, 6-5, 215, redshirt freshman

5 — Jaden Shackelford, 6-3, 195, sophomore

10 — Jaden Quinerly, 6-0, 160, freshman *

11 — Joshua Primo, 6-6-, 185, freshman

12 — Darius Miles, 6-6, 176, freshman

13 — Javon Quinerly, 6-1, 175, redshirt sophomore

14 — Keon Ellis, 6-6-, 170, junior

15 — Tyler Barnes, 6-8, 201, senior*

21 — Britton Johnson, 6-4, 183, junior*

22 — Keon Ambrose-Hylton, 6-8, 215, freshman

23 — John Petty Jr., 6-5, 183, senior

25 — Adam Cottrell, 6-3, 185, sophomore*

30 — Kendall Wall, 6-4, 188, graduate*

33 — James Rojas, 6-8, 215, junior

35 — Alex Tchikou, 6-11, 210, freshman

*Walk-ons

