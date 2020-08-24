Alabama basketball updates 2020-21 roster
The Alabama basketball team updated its 2020-21 roster Monday, revealing jersey numbers as well as heights and weights for its five new signees as well as Yale graduate transfer Jordan Bruner. The updated roster also included two new walk-ons in Jaden Quinerly, the brother of point guard Javon Quinerly, as well as Francis Marion College graduate transfer Kendall Wall.
Alabama 2020-21 basketball roster
1 — Herbert Jones, 6-7, 205 pounds, senior
2 — Jordan Bruner, 6-10, 225 pounds, graduate
3 — Alex Reese, 6-9, 245, senior
4 — Juwan Gary, 6-5, 215, redshirt freshman
5 — Jaden Shackelford, 6-3, 195, sophomore
10 — Jaden Quinerly, 6-0, 160, freshman *
11 — Joshua Primo, 6-6-, 185, freshman
12 — Darius Miles, 6-6, 176, freshman
13 — Javon Quinerly, 6-1, 175, redshirt sophomore
14 — Keon Ellis, 6-6-, 170, junior
15 — Tyler Barnes, 6-8, 201, senior*
21 — Britton Johnson, 6-4, 183, junior*
22 — Keon Ambrose-Hylton, 6-8, 215, freshman
23 — John Petty Jr., 6-5, 183, senior
25 — Adam Cottrell, 6-3, 185, sophomore*
30 — Kendall Wall, 6-4, 188, graduate*
33 — James Rojas, 6-8, 215, junior
35 — Alex Tchikou, 6-11, 210, freshman
*Walk-ons