Alabama basketball’s 2024-25 schedule is slowly coming together as the Crimson Tide looks to continue its positive trajectory after a historic Final Four run last season. Monday, the SEC released Alabama’s conference opponents next season.

After adding Texas and Oklahoma, the SEC will tip off an 18-game schedule from Jan. 4-March 8. The Crimson Tide will play Oklahoma at home and face the Longhorns on the road. The Tide has historically struggled against both sides, holding a 4-9 record against Texas and a 3-7 mark against Oklahoma.

While its conference schedule expanded, Alabama maintained its home-and-home clashes against Auburn and Mississippi State. It will play its rotating home-and-home matchup against Kentucky next season.

In addition to its SEC matchups, Alabama also has confirmed nonconference games against Creighton in Tuscaloosa on Dec. 14, a December matchup against Illinois in Birmingham and a November road game against Purdue. The Crimson Tide will also play a game in the SEC/ACC Challenge (Opponent TBD) and participate in the Players Era Festival, a NIL-driven event in Las Vegas during the week of Thanksgiving. Alabama will play three games with Creighton, Houston, Notre Dame, Oregon, Rutgers, San Diego State and Texas A&M set to join the Tide in Las Vegas.

Here’s a full list of Alabama’s conference opponents next season.

Home

Auburn

Florida

Georgia

Kentucky

LSU

Ole Miss

Mississippi State

Oklahoma

Vanderbilt

Away

at Arkansas

at Auburn

at Kentucky

at Mississippi State

at Missouri

at South Carolina

at Tennessee

at Texas

at Texas A&M