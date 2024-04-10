After losing all but three scholarship players last offseaosn, Alabama basketball could face another roster rebuild this year. Several of the Crimson Tides stars have decisions to make about their futures. Mark Sears and Grant Nelson figure to test the NBA draft waters, while other players will look for different options through the transfer. The Tide is also set to make a few additions. Alabama has already brought in Pepperdine guard Houston Mallette from the transfer poter and should be an enticing destination for other top targets. Here’s a tracker for Alabama’s comings and goings this offseason.

Kris Parker to enter transfer portal (April 10)

Alabama is on the verge of its first scholarship transfer departure as freshman guard Kris Parker is set to enter the transfer portal, according to a report from On3's Joe Tipton. Parker redshirted during his first season with the Crimson Tide. The 6-foot-9, 195-pound Tallahassee, Florida native signed with Alabama as the No. 88 overall player and No. 16 shooting guard in last year's class. “[Parker]'s gotten a lot better,” Alabama head coach Nate Oats said in February. “He’s a much better defender, he’s using his athleticism. He's becoming a better shooter. That’s the one area that he's really got to work hard on in the offseason, but he has become better. He's just getting better every day in practice, and he's a great kid.”

Walk-on Max Scharnowski enters transfer portal (April 10)

Alabama walk-on forward Max Scharnowski entered the transfer portal, becoming the first Crimson Tide player to do so this offseason. The 6-foot-6, 205-pound senior played in 12 games last season and made all three shots he attempted, including a 3 against South Alabama, and layups against LSU and Chattanooga. Scharnowski was awarded the NCAA Elite 90 Award, given to the student-athlete with the highest GPA in this year's Final Four. He also earned the SEC Community Service Award this year and has a 4.0 GPA as a pre-med major.