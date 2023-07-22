One of the top juniors in America has come off the board. Jaime Ffrench, the top 25 overall recruit in the class of 2025 and four-star wide receiver talent out of Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin, announced his commitment to Alabama over Florida State, Ohio State and others on Saturday afternoon. The Crimson Tide overtook the Seminoles after a multi-day visit early in the summer "I just think the culture there," Ffrench told Rivals. "That carries over to the receivers and coaches, coach (Nick) Saban, coach (Holmon) Wiggins, coach (Joe) Cox. Those are all great guys, it's definiitley somewhere you want to be. "Every time I come to Tuscaloosa it feels like home."

Ffrench is one of the most productive young wideouts in prep ball, coming off of a stellar 2022 season in which he registered 671 yards on 44 receptions, including five touchdowns for MHS. More than 30 programs offered him a scholarship to this point, but 'Bama proved effective to the point he accelerated the decision-making process. "I was there for a few days," Ffrench said in June. "I already knew all the things they had going for them, but they just showed me more. It was like a bonus. I actually didn't know I was going to commit after that visit. "I'm proud of this decision, with me and my family taking this next step forward."